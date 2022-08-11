ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Stoa Raises $100M for House-Flipping Platform

Stoa, the Arizona company that debuted the FlipOS by Stoa platform for single-family home investors, has gotten another $100 million securitization toward helping to close the housing gap, a press release said last week (Aug. 11). The round was underwritten by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading financial services firm working in...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

QuickBooks Launches SMB Wholesale Marketplace

QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
RETAIL
cryptoglobe.com

Japanese Bank to Offer Customers $XRP or $BTC Rewards in New Campaign

Popular Japanese bank Shinsei Bank is set to start offering customers rewards in $XRP or $BTC as part of a new campaign that is running from August 10 until October 31. Rewards in the campaign can go up to 8,000 Japanese Yen worth around $60 at the time of writing.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Mortgage#Home Loan#Fis#Loan Servicing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#Q2 Holdings Partner#Digital Home Loan Process#American#The Digital Environment#Finicity#Mastercard
pymnts

Square Partners With Digital Signage Company Raydiant

Payments company Square and experience platform Raydiant have formed a partnership that lets Square merchants integrate with Raydiant’s Digital Menus app. The integration allows merchants to create, schedule and automatically update digital signage connected to their Square point-of-sale (POS) systems, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release. “Restaurant...
BUSINESS
Mother Jones

A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says

Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
pymnts

United Airlines to Launch New Platforms for Corporate Customers

Different business travel buyers may have their own priorities when it comes to features such as access to loyalty programs, more spacious seats, Wi-Fi and discounts on leisure travel for employees. With a new platform that United Airlines will launch later this year called United for Business Blueprint, corporate customers...
TRAVEL
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Report: Brazilian FinTech Hash Cuts Staff Amid Funding Woes

Hash, a Brazilian FinTech backed by QED Investors, has reportedly fired “dozens” of employees as it looks to slowly shutter the entire business. According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters in a report published Friday (Aug. 12), the company has been running out of cash. One source added that Hash was looking into raising capital with SoftBank Group’s Latin America fund, though nothing came of that.
BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Big-Ticket Retailers Can Deploy BNPL to Drive Sales

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services have quickly gained a large foothold in the retail scene, becoming a household name in digital payments within a short period of time. A recent study found that 25% of eCommerce shoppers in the United Kingdom now use BNPL, for example, with 20,000 different merchants offering it at the point of sale. These services have traditionally been the domain of younger, lower-income demographics such as millennials and Generation Z, who use BNPL to fund purchases they otherwise could not afford.
RETAIL
bitcoinist.com

Upgrade Your Crypto Wallet For Larger Profits: Supontis Token, Solana, and Near Protocol

One of the ways to scale your crypto earnings is to hold onto a coin whose value goes up exponentially. What’s even better is holding onto numerous coins whose value scale. Diversifying your wallet is not always easy to achieve considering how hard it is to select the right coins. Take a look at some coins you can purchase and add to your wallet today.
MARKETS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy