Read full article on original website
Related
Stoa Raises $100M for House-Flipping Platform
Stoa, the Arizona company that debuted the FlipOS by Stoa platform for single-family home investors, has gotten another $100 million securitization toward helping to close the housing gap, a press release said last week (Aug. 11). The round was underwritten by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading financial services firm working in...
QuickBooks Launches SMB Wholesale Marketplace
QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
UAE Processes $3B in Transactions in 2021, Plans to Roll Out Instant Payment Platform in Full Swing
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) released its 2021 Financial Stability Report this month detailing measures put in place to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the country’s economy. And despite the bleak macroeconomic landscape and rising inflation, the CBUAE projects a “positive outlook” for the UAE’s financial system this year.
cryptoglobe.com
Japanese Bank to Offer Customers $XRP or $BTC Rewards in New Campaign
Popular Japanese bank Shinsei Bank is set to start offering customers rewards in $XRP or $BTC as part of a new campaign that is running from August 10 until October 31. Rewards in the campaign can go up to 8,000 Japanese Yen worth around $60 at the time of writing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Square Partners With Digital Signage Company Raydiant
Payments company Square and experience platform Raydiant have formed a partnership that lets Square merchants integrate with Raydiant’s Digital Menus app. The integration allows merchants to create, schedule and automatically update digital signage connected to their Square point-of-sale (POS) systems, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release. “Restaurant...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
CoinDesk
Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says
Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Has blockchain found a use beyond crypto trading?
The bitcoin boom spawned new billionaires and videos of beach parties and Lamborghinis. Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency.
United Airlines to Launch New Platforms for Corporate Customers
Different business travel buyers may have their own priorities when it comes to features such as access to loyalty programs, more spacious seats, Wi-Fi and discounts on leisure travel for employees. With a new platform that United Airlines will launch later this year called United for Business Blueprint, corporate customers...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Marqeta’s Results Point to Slowing Growth in FinTech Digital Card Issuance
Card issuance may be facing a digital speed bump. Marqeta’s latest results, released after the market closed on Wednesday, showed continued growth as client firms launch and manage their card programs. But that growth is slowing, and the future is uncertain for Marqeta’s key FinTech customers, who are facing...
Report: Brazilian FinTech Hash Cuts Staff Amid Funding Woes
Hash, a Brazilian FinTech backed by QED Investors, has reportedly fired “dozens” of employees as it looks to slowly shutter the entire business. According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters in a report published Friday (Aug. 12), the company has been running out of cash. One source added that Hash was looking into raising capital with SoftBank Group’s Latin America fund, though nothing came of that.
New ‘Shop Talk’ Among Auto Mechanics: Embedded Payments and Instant Financing
For an industry that recognizes the need for speed, the auto repair industry has been a bit slow off the line in the race to digitization. As in other verticals, FinTech platforms are busy providing small and midsized businesses (SMBs) the tools they need for digital speed. DigniFi is a...
EMEA Daily: Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses; Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help grow U.K. small businesses, and London’s FundamentalVR, which lets surgeons experience simulated procedures, has raised $20 million in venture capital. Barclaycard Payments has reportedly joined up with...
Intuit QuickBooks, SMBs’ Old Accounting Warhorse, Gains Digital Marketplace Integration
Familiar tools are showing up in new places as software vendors roll out features aimed at helping small and midsize businesses overcome automation obstacles quickly and inexpensively. One of the latest entries may be betting heavily on name recognition as it makes a move from back-office mainstay to integrated software-as-a-service...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Big-Ticket Retailers Can Deploy BNPL to Drive Sales
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services have quickly gained a large foothold in the retail scene, becoming a household name in digital payments within a short period of time. A recent study found that 25% of eCommerce shoppers in the United Kingdom now use BNPL, for example, with 20,000 different merchants offering it at the point of sale. These services have traditionally been the domain of younger, lower-income demographics such as millennials and Generation Z, who use BNPL to fund purchases they otherwise could not afford.
bitcoinist.com
Upgrade Your Crypto Wallet For Larger Profits: Supontis Token, Solana, and Near Protocol
One of the ways to scale your crypto earnings is to hold onto a coin whose value goes up exponentially. What’s even better is holding onto numerous coins whose value scale. Diversifying your wallet is not always easy to achieve considering how hard it is to select the right coins. Take a look at some coins you can purchase and add to your wallet today.
Klavi Raises $15M to Grow Open Finance Solution, Develop New B2B Products
Open finance SaaS platform Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment round to develop new B2B finance products. Founded in 2020, the company offers technology that generates insights from open finance data and offers products to businesses of any size, according to a Friday (Aug. 12) press release.
B2B Digitization Born out of Pandemic Necessity Still Yielding Unexpected Benefits
According to the latest “Business Payments Digitization: The Fast Track to Payments Systems Upgrades," a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration, chief financial officers who have accelerated the payments modernization efforts that ramped up during the pandemic have found at least three unexpected benefits as a result. Middle-market CFOs embarking on...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0