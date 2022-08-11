ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmito, TX

CCSO: Back to School Supply Drive

By Jesse Mendez
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced its Back to School Supply Drive.

The sheriff’s social media post said the drive is set for August 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7300 Old Alice Rd. in Olmito, until supplies last.

