Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Delgado meets with SNUG to discuss programming
POUGHKEEPSIE – Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado met with members of SNUG, the group tasked with interrupting gun violence, in Poughkeepsie on Friday. In a closed-door meeting at the SNUG office at the Family Partnership Center, Delgado and others involved in the program that receives funding from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) talked about various efforts to improve the reach of the program.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former NFA principal resigns
NEWBURGH – Former Newburgh Free Academy Principal Edgar Glascott has resigned. The district, now under the leadership of new Superintendent Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell, has issued an announcement that it is seeking applicants for an “anticipated vacancy” for a high school co-principal. Glascott was one of two...
hudsonvalleyone.com
SUNY New Paltz to welcome incoming students
More than 1,100 first-year students and about 600 transfer students will join the SUNY New Paltz community this fall, as the College prepares to welcome a diverse and academically strong incoming class for the 2022-23 school year. An additional 800 graduate students will be on campus this fall, with total...
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen New York and Sesame Place in Philadelphia. Breana Ramsey claims her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew were ignored by characters at Legoland in Goshen who instead chose to interact with white children nearby. She posted an Instagram video of the incident on June 14.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today
I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work, I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches, and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess Outreach food pantry in critical need of supplies
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Poughkeepsie food pantry is running out of food and is seeking donations while the executive director continues to lobby local, county, and state officials for additional funding to help meet the increased demand for food. Dutchess Outreach Executive Director Renee Fillette told Mid-Hudson News that their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
Ukrainian Parliament member gets firsthand look at American schools in Rockland
Natalya Pipa, who is also the secretary of education, science and innovation, was on a mission at Viola Elementary School in Suffern to spread peace and learn about education in the United States.
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County
POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heads Up! New Parking Meter Prices in Busy Ulster County Town
Many Hudson Valley residents were caught off guard by a recent price hike in parking meter costs in one of the most popular towns in Ulster County. Some are even worried that the hike will begin to affect local businesses. New Parking Meter Prices in New Paltz, NY. For many...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Kingston transfers former business building to nonprofit
The city of Kingston is selling to a local nonprofit for $1 a building that formerly was home to a restaurant and bar. Kingston acquired the property in a tax foreclosure proceeding. The two-story wood frame building at 46 Grand St. was constructed in 1950 and contains approximately 3,122 square feet of space.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Third Port Jervis woman who was reported missing is safe
PORT JERVIS – A third young Port Jervis woman reported as missing on social media earlier this week, and to Port Jervis Police Department on August 9, has been safely located. Police Chief William Worden said police were able to confirm Cheyenne McBride’s whereabouts and well-being the day after...
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Mom Nabbed For DWI Leandra's Law After Crash On Thruway In Newburgh, Police Say
A mother from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the New York Thruway with her two young children in the car, state police said. Troopers in Orange County were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a single car crash with property damage on I-87 in the town of Newburgh.
Community activists march for peace in Poughkeepsie amid gun violence
Police have increased patrols and anti-gun activists from the group SNUG have ramped up calls for change.
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Comments / 3