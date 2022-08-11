ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox40jackson.com

Washington, DC, shooting leaves two juveniles injured: Police

A shooting in Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning has left two juveniles injured. The shooting happened at about 12:22 a.m. on Saturday in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to FOX 5. Police said that a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both found with gunshot wounds and taken to a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Slipped Disc

Washington harpist is shot dead at work

A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

2 men shot, 1 dead near Dupont Circle

WASHINGTON - Two men were shot near Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening and one of them has died, according to police. D.C. police said the call came in at 9:32 p.m. for a shooting on Connecticut Ave NW & Florida Ave NW. Police said one adult male was found unconscious and not breathing, and another was found conscious and breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC

Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building. "The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police. No other descriptive information was provided...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

More juveniles have been killed in DC this year than during the entirety of 2021

WASHINGTON — The number of children under the age of 18 who have died in D.C. this year is already more than the number of children who died during the entirety of 2021. The tragic milestone coincides with an already deadly year in the District. There have been 133 homicides in D.C. this year. At this same time, last year, there were 118 homicides.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

4 killed, 3 wounded as Baltimore experiences another violent weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weekend is off to yet another violent start. On Friday, four people were shot and killed in three separate shootings. On Saturday, three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday. Friday:. Around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the back of a building in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police responded to a double shooting at the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. According to DC Realtime News on Twitter, Metro Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
qudach.com

5 Years After Fascist Rally In Charlottesville, An Insurrectionist Is On The City Payroll

Allen Groat attended 2 “Million MAGA” marches successful Washington, D.C., aft the November 2020 election, erstwhile thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump descended connected the nation’s superior to propulsion the “big lie” astir wide elector fraud. At the 2nd march, Groat, 36, wore a achromatic shot headdress with a U.S. emblem connected it and took selfies with a who’s-who of far-right figures who weeks aboriginal would beryllium cardinal players successful the Jan. 6, 2021, riot astatine the U.S. Capitol.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Funeral arrangements scheduled for Nykayla Strawder

BALTIMORE – Funeral arrangements have been made for Nykayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch over the weekend.A viewing is set for next Thursday at Wylie Funeral Home. It will be followed by a funeral the next morning at True Christian Faith Temple, according to a listing on the funeral home's website.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Saturday night, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search for answers and...
BALTIMORE, MD

