WKRC
Hops in the Hangar returns to Middletown Regional Airport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An epic craft beer event is coming to the Tri-State on August 20. You can sample local beers and food trucks while seeing a spectacular show. Philip Harrison and Rick Bevis give us a preview of Hops in the Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport.
WKRC
Find ideas to decorate your home for fall at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first days of fall are just around the corner. And as the seasons change so should your indoor decor. Charm at the Farm owners Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel have a few ideas that'll help you transition your home.
WKRC
New local lodging property is a perfect Europe-themed staycation spot
MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - A lodging platform has a new Amsterdam-inspired property for those looking for a Europe-themed staycation. The Roxanne is on Sycamore Street in Mount Auburn by lodging platform Airriva. It features two one-bedroom suites based on the architecture of Medieval Amsterdam. Guests can enjoy the nest...
wvxu.org
ReLeaf returns: How to get free trees if you live in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Parks' annual ReLeaf free tree program returns this month. Again this year the park district is prioritizing low canopy neighborhoods. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, homeowners in designated neighborhoods can apply to receive up to two free trees. The Park Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. Neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy per the 2021 tree census are listed below.
cincinnatirefined.com
Escape for an End-of-Summer Staycation at 21c
It's hard to believe, but it's mid-August already! Before the summer comes to a close, squeeze in a staycation with the fam or a fun Labor Day weekend getaway. The 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati actually has a special "21c Escapes Road Trip" package right now to do just that. It includes:
thexunewswire.com
Colerain: Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath!
This gorgeous two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is located in Colerain, OH. These apartments are 940 & 990 sq.ft and offers newly installed LVT flooring throughout, brand new appliances, partially renovated bathrooms, and more. Location. 9340 Marker Dr, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1295. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
thexunewswire.com
25 E 15th Street
Studio on 15th Street - Unit #2 (1st floor) is an updated studio apartment in the historic district of Over-the-Rhine located near local OTR haunts such as Mecca, Che, MOTR Pub, Ziegler Park and Washington Park offering hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer and 1-full bathroom with ceramic tile.
A look at the new rules in place along Main Street after mass shooting in OTR
The restrictions impact a large portion of Main Street in OTR, stretching from Liberty Street south until Central Parkway, and some will last until the end of the year.
WLWT 5
Second Sunday on Main Street Festival returns to Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Second Sunday on Main is returning to Over-the-Rhine this Sunday for its 18th year. The neighborhood street festival is free and will include vibrant arts and music programming, a diverse and eclectic vendor market, and a biergarten lounge. Cincinnati Music Accelerator is bringing their mobile stage trailers,...
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
linknky.com
New Chipotle location opens in Florence
The city of Florence cut the ribbon on a new Chipotle location on Turfway Road on Monday. The new Chipotle location on Turfway Road marks the third Chipotle in Florence, with a fourth location in nearby Union. The other two locations in Florence are on Dream Street and Mall Road.
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
WLWT 5
'Harry Potter'-themed pop up bar opens in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Calling all wizards!. You can experience all the magic and excitement of the wizarding world at a new "Harry Potter"-themed speakeasy bar in Over-the-Rhine. Pennifold's Pub is a wizarding world-inspired speakeasy located just behind Findlay Market in the back of Cosmic Gorilla, just follow the quidditch tryout posters.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad hopped on a bus to get to Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care remains over capacity and would like to see some dogs like Nomad get a forever home. Nomad literally hopped on a Metro bus and came to the shelter. She's been the office dog this week. She loves her toys and loves affection.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Blue Ash
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Blue Ash neighborhood so unique. Twenty minutes north of Cincinnati, Blue Ash has the best of both worlds – the feel of a close-knit community with big city access. Its top-ranked schools, superior parks and recreation, outstanding cultural and entertainment events and a thriving business community, make Blue Ash the ideal place to live, work, and visit.
WKRC
2-week-old Fritz checks out Hippo Cove for the first time
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - He's just two weeks old but Fritz is already checking out his Hippo Cove home. The baby hippo went out for the first time Monday morning with mom, Bibi. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
linknky.com
NKY streetscapes: Burlington Pike in Florence
I’ve got a very sweet segment of streetscapes this week: I found doughnuts, coffee, ice cream and, best of all, puppies!. I originally discovered this place when I was in college. There’s something about a doughnut and coffee before class that just makes your entire day better. A few friends and I would go to various coffee shops on Tuesday mornings before class and would research places to go.
thexunewswire.com
Columbia -1301-1309 Walnut Street
Columbia Flats 1BR - Upon entering this top floor unit, you're greeted with dark LVT flooring, an open concept living & kitchen space, and windows to let in lots of light! Carpeted bedroom with built in storage in closet space, subway tiled bathroom, and washer and dryer in unit!. Central...
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
