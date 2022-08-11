ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Officials searching for East Texas teen missing since Aug. 10

LINDALE, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen Aug. 9

UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
GILMER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Edgewood, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Edgewood, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive who escaped the Rains County jail was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers at approximately 5 p.m. Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, escaped Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, Alsip was transferred to the Rains County...
RAINS COUNTY, TX
inForney.com

Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound

FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
FORNEY, TX
KSST Radio

Como Man Jailed Following DWI Crash

Local authorities over the last week have arrested at least three men on DWI and related charges. A Como man was jailed following a DWI crash, while a Pickton man was arrested on a felony DWI charge. A Sulphur Springs man was accused of violating felony DWI probation. East Beckham...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Smartphone App
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
GANADO, TX
KLTV

Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can

“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares about the city’s reported increase in sales tax revenue. Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges. Updated: 4 hours...
PITTSBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

Shooting, kidnapping in Edgewood that led to high-speed chase leaves 1 dead

EDGEWOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A deadly shooting and kidnapping that turned into a high speed chase through multiple counties Friday ended with one dead, one injured, and a child unharmed.On August 12, 2022, the Wills Point Police Department and a Van Zandt County DA Investigator responded to a call from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office about a shooting and kidnapping in Edgewood that had just taken place. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, allegedly took his infant child after fatally shooting the child's mother. He then fled from the scene and headed onto Highway 80.The Wills Point officers...
EDGEWOOD, TX
KLTV

Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
TYLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested

The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy