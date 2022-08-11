EDGEWOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A deadly shooting and kidnapping that turned into a high speed chase through multiple counties Friday ended with one dead, one injured, and a child unharmed.On August 12, 2022, the Wills Point Police Department and a Van Zandt County DA Investigator responded to a call from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office about a shooting and kidnapping in Edgewood that had just taken place. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, allegedly took his infant child after fatally shooting the child's mother. He then fled from the scene and headed onto Highway 80.The Wills Point officers...

EDGEWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO