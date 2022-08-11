Read full article on original website
Officials searching for East Texas teen missing since Aug. 10
LINDALE, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston.
Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen Aug. 9
UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
AFFIDAVIT: Shootout that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler started from an argument
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The arrest warrant affidavit for the Tyler man who killed one and injured another person at a poll hall business in Tyler on Aug. 8 have been released, and details the shootout stemmed from an argument. Frederick Leon Harvey, 59, was booked into the Smith...
No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive who escaped the Rains County jail was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers at approximately 5 p.m. Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, escaped Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, Alsip was transferred to the Rains County...
Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound
FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Como Man Jailed Following DWI Crash
Local authorities over the last week have arrested at least three men on DWI and related charges. A Como man was jailed following a DWI crash, while a Pickton man was arrested on a felony DWI charge. A Sulphur Springs man was accused of violating felony DWI probation. East Beckham...
UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland
GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
East Texas school districts’ policies on cellphones brings up safety concerns
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In 2022, the back to school shopping list seems to include a cellphone. Lynette Aguilar is the Vice President and General Manager of AT&T North Texas. “So the majority of kids have a smartphone of their own by the time they’re 11 at this point,” she said. Some parents want their […]
Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can
“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares about the city’s reported increase in sales tax revenue. Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges. Updated: 4 hours...
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
Police: Tyler ‘shoot out’ suspect shot man after pool hall argument
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who was arrested after a “shoot out” on Morris Street on Monday, began firing shots after a pool hall argument, according to an arrest warrant. A witness met with police who reported that they were told two men were inside the pool hall and “everyone was giving everyone […]
Shooting, kidnapping in Edgewood that led to high-speed chase leaves 1 dead
EDGEWOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A deadly shooting and kidnapping that turned into a high speed chase through multiple counties Friday ended with one dead, one injured, and a child unharmed.On August 12, 2022, the Wills Point Police Department and a Van Zandt County DA Investigator responded to a call from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office about a shooting and kidnapping in Edgewood that had just taken place. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, allegedly took his infant child after fatally shooting the child's mother. He then fled from the scene and headed onto Highway 80.The Wills Point officers...
East Texas teen pleads guilty to intentionally swerving, fatally striking other teen driver
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was produced in December 2021. A Van Zandt County teen pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road. Alfonso Medina,...
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
Police seek man wanted for fatal shooting at youth football game in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Texas - Police are searching for a man accused of a fatal shooting at a youth football game in Lancaster Saturday night. Yaqub Salik Talib has an active warrant out for his arrest in connection with the shooting. This happened just before 9 p.m., when police were called about...
Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
Murder suspect leads police on high speed chase through East Texas with infant in passenger seat, officials say
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A high speed chase that began in Edgewood ended in Forney, and according to police the driver is a suspect in an Edgewood murder on Friday. Wills Point PD and Van Zandt County DA investigator observed a dispatched call from the Van Zandt County Sheriffs Office regarding a shooting and kidnapping […]
Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested
The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
