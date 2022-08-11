ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

The Tide Has Turned Against Open Streets

Winnie Hu reports for the New York Times about the slow retreat of New York City’s Open Streets initiative:. The city’s Open Streets initiative, which bans or restricts traffic at designated hours up to seven days a week year-round, became one of the few bright spots during the pandemic. But two and a half years later, this ambitious experiment has turned out to be much harder to maintain than expected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
NBC New York

Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station

A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rooftop#Urban Construction#Dob
NBC New York

$2 Million in Counterfeit Goods Seized From Canal Street Sellers in NYPD Bust

As much as $2 million in counterfeit goods are now off the streets in lower Manhattan in a massive NYPD sting operation. The department's Patrol Services Bureau seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in Operation "Bag Guys" on Canal Street Friday. The street is well-known for people trying to sell knock-off designer items to those unknowing — or knowing but not caring as long as it looks real and the price is right.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park

A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen New York and Sesame Place in Philadelphia. Breana Ramsey claims her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew were ignored by characters at Legoland in Goshen who instead chose to interact with white children nearby. She posted an Instagram video of the incident on June 14.
GOSHEN, NY
PIX11

NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy