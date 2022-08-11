Read full article on original website
Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform
Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
PLANetizen
The Tide Has Turned Against Open Streets
Winnie Hu reports for the New York Times about the slow retreat of New York City’s Open Streets initiative:. The city’s Open Streets initiative, which bans or restricts traffic at designated hours up to seven days a week year-round, became one of the few bright spots during the pandemic. But two and a half years later, this ambitious experiment has turned out to be much harder to maintain than expected.
NYC taxi driver, a father of 4, dies in robbery incident; $15K reward for suspects: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A $15,000 reward is being offered in connection with a cab driver who died of injuries sustained in an alleged, violent theft-of-services attempt Saturday in Queens, according to multiple reports. Kutina Gyimah, 52, chased down several unidentified suspects, who according to surveillance from the scene,...
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
Brooklyn Man Attacked, Robbed of Dog and Money
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man walking his dog in front of 100 White...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
NBC New York
Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station
A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
NBC New York
$2 Million in Counterfeit Goods Seized From Canal Street Sellers in NYPD Bust
As much as $2 million in counterfeit goods are now off the streets in lower Manhattan in a massive NYPD sting operation. The department's Patrol Services Bureau seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in Operation "Bag Guys" on Canal Street Friday. The street is well-known for people trying to sell knock-off designer items to those unknowing — or knowing but not caring as long as it looks real and the price is right.
It gets worse: Congestion pricing means more trucks as well as a new toll for Staten Islanders (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – We’re finally starting to find out what we’re really going to be in for when congestion pricing is the rule of the road. And it’s not good news for Staten Islanders. The MTA the other day released an environmental assessment of the...
NYPD: 2 police officers injured in Brooklyn subway station attack
Two NYPD officers were injured after an attack in the Myrtle Ave subway station in Brooklyn, police say.
Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting at Nostrand Houses
Police say a person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Brooklyn.
NYPD: Teen wanted for robbing 14-year-old on 2 train in the Bronx
Police are looking for a teenager in connection to a robbery at the 174th Street Station on Wednesday.
Man dies after crawling into garbage chute of Brooklyn apartment building
A man is dead after going into the trash compactor of a Brooklyn apartment building Friday in an incident captured on surveillance video.
News 12
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen New York and Sesame Place in Philadelphia. Breana Ramsey claims her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew were ignored by characters at Legoland in Goshen who instead chose to interact with white children nearby. She posted an Instagram video of the incident on June 14.
NBC New York
23-Year-Old Drunk Driver Kills Woman in Long Island Neighborhood: Cops
A suspected drunk driver is under arrest after police said he hit and killed a woman on Long Island overnight. Suffolk County police said Wade Gagliano was driving in Ronkonkoma when he ran down a woman walking, and didn't stop. It happened around 1:30 a.m. along Johnson Avenue. The woman...
NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah […]
Co-op City residents remember late cab driver as beloved, active community member
It was a somber mood at the home of 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah as family and community members stopped by to pay their respects.
Man Wanted for Assaulting, Shouting Racial Slurs at Hispanic Woman Aboard NYC Subway Train
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police detectives in Queens are searching for a...
