Winnie Hu reports for the New York Times about the slow retreat of New York City’s Open Streets initiative:. The city’s Open Streets initiative, which bans or restricts traffic at designated hours up to seven days a week year-round, became one of the few bright spots during the pandemic. But two and a half years later, this ambitious experiment has turned out to be much harder to maintain than expected.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO