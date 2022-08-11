ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Properties, Aug. 15

For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Glenn Batson, vice president of Spencer Hines Properties-Greenville, represented the Sanders Group LP as seller of a 30,150-square-foot multitenant industrial/flex...
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
Greenville County student head back to class

Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites

History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End

GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
4 Floating Obstacle Courses Over Water in Georgia and South Carolina

Need something different but also super fun to cool off during the summer and get out all your kids’ energy? Here are four floating obstacle courses in South Carolina and Georgia to do just that. Floating obstacle courses are one of my new favorite summer activities. Here’s why:
80+ Vintage Games to Play at the Appalachian Pinball Museum in Hendersonville, NC

Have you visited the Appalachian Pinball Museum in Hendersonville, NC? You can play over 80 different historic pinball and arcade games. They have games vintage cames that cover arcade game history for the last 7 decades. Get a peek inside these machines and see how they work. Visiting the museum is totally free, and if you want to play the games pay $12 and play all day. Here’s everything you need to know to visit the Appalachian Pinball Museum!
Update on Abandoned Puppy

First Alert Forecast : August 15

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
Nitro coffee, vintage motorcycles intersect at Pacolet cafe

PACOLET — Nitro coffee and motorcycles blend in a new cafe in Pacolet. Callous Moto Coffee Garage has more than 20 flavors of hot and cold coffee, teas and juices, and also serves pastries. It held a grand opening on Aug. 13. Co-owner Thomas Williams said the theme is based on a vintage motorcycle known as a cafe racer.
Judson Mill Shooting Investigation

Rescued beagles coming to the Upstate

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few rescued beagles are getting new homes in the Upstate. The U.S. Humane Society found over 70 animal welfare violations following an inspection at The Envigo Breeding Facility, in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles will be transferred to rescues across the states. Hundreds have been seized already.
Spartanburg, Germany Share Deep Connections Over the Years

While Spartanburg’s most significant tie to Germany – BMW Manufacturing Co.’s Plant Spartanburg – is well-known, the connections go much deeper, greatly benefiting our county’s economy over the decades. A connection from Spartanburg to Germany was built in the 1960s, when, in order to boost...
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside

SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
