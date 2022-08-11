Read full article on original website
Professional tennis' biggest stars join local college players in Western & Southern Open
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Western & Southern Open is back in Mason, starting Sunday with the qualifying rounds. The tournament battled rain throughout the morning, but teams were out with dryers and squeegees to prepare the court surfaces for match play. Some of the top players in the world...
Reds' India reportedly airlifted to hospital after getting hit by pitch against Cubs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Reds second baseman Jonathan India was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City after getting hit in the lower left leg by a pitch in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. Cubs starter Drew Smyly hit him and India left the 4-2 loss in...
Chef Aaron shares a few quick dinner ideas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - By this time next week, the bulk of our local schools will be back in session. Kroger's chef Aaron Nieman has some ideas to help you get dinner on the table in a jiffy.
Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21. The park will be open again Aug. 27 and 28, Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-5, and Sept. 11. Send us your Kings Island photos, especially those blasts from the past. Halloween Haunt will run Fridays...
Pop-up bar inspired by 'Harry Potter' opens in Findlay Market area
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new themed pop-up bar was set to hold its grand opening on August 12. Pennifold’s Pub is located on the corner of Race and Findlay right near Findlay Market. The theme is inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, specifically the game of...
Man stabbed to death in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after being stabbed early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille Avenue around 5 a.m. They found 41-year-old Andre Dockery suffering from a stab wound in his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad has come a long way to find a loving family!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nomad has come a very long way to find a loving family who will adopt her. She got her name because she jumped onto a Metro bus and rode it all the way to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society!. She's very sweet, enjoys playing with her...
Three children officially become part of their families for back-to-school adoption day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A few local children will be going back to school as members of a forever family. Friday was Hamilton County's annual back-to-school adoption day. County Probate Judge Ralph Winkler placed a 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a four-year-old girl on Friday. These kids will get their...
Hamilton County Fair offers livestock displays, petting zoo, and lots of rides
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Fair takes place at the Fairgrounds in Carthage. You can find all sorts of agricultural and livestock displays, plus a petting zoo. The $10 admission gets you on all the rides. The popular demolition derby took place Saturday in the Grandstand. The fair...
Ohio police force changes policy, allows officers to show tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio police force recently changed its policy on officers and ink. Employees at the Middletown Police Department can now have tattoos on display. Previously, they were required to keep them covered while working. The Middletown Division of Police announced on Facebook Wednesday that both officers...
CPD parking changes and new safety measures start in OTR
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Safety changes have started in Over-the-Rhine a week after nine people were hurt in a mass shooting on Main Street. Over-the-Rhine has seen its fair share of changes over the years. Kamille Stutson would know—she has lived in the neighborhood nearly three decades. Have you noticed...
What parents and drivers can do to keep students safe on the way to and from school
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - School is just starting or about to start for the majority of the Tri-State. It's time to remind parents, students and drivers what to do to keep kids safe as they get on and off the bus. We got some tips from First Student.
Last Mile Market brings fresh, rescued food to families in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local non-profit that rescues high-quality, fresh food throughout the Greater Cincinnati area is piloting a brand new food market in Avondale, giving neighbors easy access to quality food. The Last Mile Market sits right next to the Avondale Business Center. The market brings rescued, desirable...
2-vehicle crash downtown sends people to hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A bad crash shut down some streets in the downtown area overnight. A car and a Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, collided around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 9th and Walnut Streets. Police say people were transported to the hospital, but there are still no details on the extent...
Wenstrup condemns FBI attack, but says he'll continue questioning agency
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup Friday condemned the attack on the FBI offices in Cincinnati that left the suspect dead after a shootout with police. But the Ohio Republican and member of the House Intelligence Committee said he was going to continue to question the FBI given recent events.
CPD to increase police presence, other measures in response to OTR shooting
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department had officers on Main Street when last Sunday’s mass shooting happened, and that will continue into the weekend. With a big weekend of OTR and downtown visitors for Bengals, Reds, and FC Cincinnati games, Interim Police Chief Lt. Col. Theresa Theetge says there will be more officers on the streets.
COVID-19 confusion: New CDC guidelines get rid of quarantining, raises questions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The CDC guidelines got rid of quarantining, and it is raising a lot of questions about what to do after exposure. The new guidelines have a few big changes leading to a lot of confusion. The first is that they did away with quarantining after exposure, whether...
Local charity hosts gun collection event in Westwood, gives away free gift cards
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The local charity "Street Rescue" is collecting guns Saturday in an attempt to make communities safer. Street Rescue hosts three of these events a year. This is the second one in 2022. The group will collect any unwanted firearms, weapons, and ammunition with no questions asked....
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
Psychologist says FBI attacker followed predictable pattern
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mental health experts say the language in Ricky Shiffer's social media posts is troubling and should have sent up red flags long before Thursday's attack on the FBI's Cincinnati field office. But as extreme as Shiffer's actions were, one psychologist says they are surprising given the violent...
