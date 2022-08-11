ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21. The park will be open again Aug. 27 and 28, Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-5, and Sept. 11. Send us your Kings Island photos, especially those blasts from the past. Halloween Haunt will run Fridays...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Man stabbed to death in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after being stabbed early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille Avenue around 5 a.m. They found 41-year-old Andre Dockery suffering from a stab wound in his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ohio police force changes policy, allows officers to show tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio police force recently changed its policy on officers and ink. Employees at the Middletown Police Department can now have tattoos on display. Previously, they were required to keep them covered while working. The Middletown Division of Police announced on Facebook Wednesday that both officers...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

CPD parking changes and new safety measures start in OTR

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Safety changes have started in Over-the-Rhine a week after nine people were hurt in a mass shooting on Main Street. Over-the-Rhine has seen its fair share of changes over the years. Kamille Stutson would know—she has lived in the neighborhood nearly three decades. Have you noticed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Last Mile Market brings fresh, rescued food to families in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local non-profit that rescues high-quality, fresh food throughout the Greater Cincinnati area is piloting a brand new food market in Avondale, giving neighbors easy access to quality food. The Last Mile Market sits right next to the Avondale Business Center. The market brings rescued, desirable...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2-vehicle crash downtown sends people to hospital

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A bad crash shut down some streets in the downtown area overnight. A car and a Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, collided around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 9th and Walnut Streets. Police say people were transported to the hospital, but there are still no details on the extent...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Wenstrup condemns FBI attack, but says he'll continue questioning agency

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup Friday condemned the attack on the FBI offices in Cincinnati that left the suspect dead after a shootout with police. But the Ohio Republican and member of the House Intelligence Committee said he was going to continue to question the FBI given recent events.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD to increase police presence, other measures in response to OTR shooting

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department had officers on Main Street when last Sunday’s mass shooting happened, and that will continue into the weekend. With a big weekend of OTR and downtown visitors for Bengals, Reds, and FC Cincinnati games, Interim Police Chief Lt. Col. Theresa Theetge says there will be more officers on the streets.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Psychologist says FBI attacker followed predictable pattern

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mental health experts say the language in Ricky Shiffer's social media posts is troubling and should have sent up red flags long before Thursday's attack on the FBI's Cincinnati field office. But as extreme as Shiffer's actions were, one psychologist says they are surprising given the violent...
CINCINNATI, OH

