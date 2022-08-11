ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

New local lodging property is a perfect Europe-themed staycation spot

MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - A lodging platform has a new Amsterdam-inspired property for those looking for a Europe-themed staycation. The Roxanne is on Sycamore Street in Mount Auburn by lodging platform Airriva. It features two one-bedroom suites based on the architecture of Medieval Amsterdam. Guests can enjoy the nest...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hops in the Hangar returns to Middletown Regional Airport

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An epic craft beer event is coming to the Tri-State on August 20. You can sample local beers and food trucks while seeing a spectacular show. Philip Harrison and Rick Bevis give us a preview of Hops in the Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
Findlay, OH
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Findlay, OH
Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

2-week-old Fritz checks out Hippo Cove for the first time

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - He's just two weeks old but Fritz is already checking out his Hippo Cove home. The baby hippo went out for the first time Monday morning with mom, Bibi. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

A single trusted resource for multiple stages of life

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AAA HealthCONNECT™ is a membership community that supports healthy aging by providing a single-source platform of reliable information, trusted resources and personal support for those 55-year-old and more to connect with others and navigate through life's transitions. As we age, we often find ourselves faced...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Flyers#Pub#Wizards#Food Drink#Findlay Market Area#Wkrc#Race#The Quidditch World Cup
nbc24.com

Maumee Summer Fair returns with local music, food and performers

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Summer Fair is back for a 45th round this weekend. The fair took over Uptown Maumee on Dudley and Wayne streets starting Friday evening. Beginning at 5 p.m. visitors can try food from 11 different Maumee restaurants and enjoy live music. Families can also check out the fun zone with games, inflatables, train rides and a movie on the 32-foot Elite Movie Screen. Those Friday night activities will occur Saturday as well, with The Taste of Maumee resuming at 10 a.m.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Jeep Fest drives up business in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in 2016, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, a former Jeep worker, along with his Jeep Plant co-workers, were looking for a way to celebrate the iconic vehicle's 75th Anniversary, so they created the Jeep Fest. Since that wildly successful first year, the all-things-Jeep festival has...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo dancer heading to New York to become Radio City Rockette

TOLEDO, Ohio — A dancer from Toledo will soon be making her mark as part of one of the most recognizable dance companies in the world. Britain Feeny, who graduated from the Toledo School for the Arts in 2021, recently found out she has been selected to be a Radio City Music Hall Rockette in New York City.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bgindependentmedia.org

Black Swamp Arts Festival reveals 2022 poster design

Black Swamp Arts Festival (BSAF) has unveiled its 2022 poster in anticipation of this year’s festival, scheduled for Sept. 9, 10 and 11. This year’s poster features the art of local resident and artist, Kathleen Pahl, alongside layout and design elements by local graphic designer, Kelsey Mackley. The...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Rebuilt McDonald’s is open

The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
HILLSBORO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
MAUMEE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy