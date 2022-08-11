Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
WKRC
Find ideas to decorate your home for fall at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first days of fall are just around the corner. And as the seasons change so should your indoor decor. Charm at the Farm owners Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel have a few ideas that'll help you transition your home.
WKRC
New local lodging property is a perfect Europe-themed staycation spot
MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - A lodging platform has a new Amsterdam-inspired property for those looking for a Europe-themed staycation. The Roxanne is on Sycamore Street in Mount Auburn by lodging platform Airriva. It features two one-bedroom suites based on the architecture of Medieval Amsterdam. Guests can enjoy the nest...
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
WKRC
Hops in the Hangar returns to Middletown Regional Airport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An epic craft beer event is coming to the Tri-State on August 20. You can sample local beers and food trucks while seeing a spectacular show. Philip Harrison and Rick Bevis give us a preview of Hops in the Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad hopped on a bus to get to Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care remains over capacity and would like to see some dogs like Nomad get a forever home. Nomad literally hopped on a Metro bus and came to the shelter. She's been the office dog this week. She loves her toys and loves affection.
WKRC
2-week-old Fritz checks out Hippo Cove for the first time
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - He's just two weeks old but Fritz is already checking out his Hippo Cove home. The baby hippo went out for the first time Monday morning with mom, Bibi. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
WKRC
A single trusted resource for multiple stages of life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AAA HealthCONNECT™ is a membership community that supports healthy aging by providing a single-source platform of reliable information, trusted resources and personal support for those 55-year-old and more to connect with others and navigate through life's transitions. As we age, we often find ourselves faced...
WKRC
And the winner is... Cincinnati Zoo announces name of baby hippo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona's new baby brother is named Fritz. That was one of two finalists for the baby boy born on August 3. Fritz got 56 percent of the more than 220,000 votes, according to the zoo, beating out Ferguson. “We would have been happy with either name, but...
nbc24.com
Maumee Summer Fair returns with local music, food and performers
MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Summer Fair is back for a 45th round this weekend. The fair took over Uptown Maumee on Dudley and Wayne streets starting Friday evening. Beginning at 5 p.m. visitors can try food from 11 different Maumee restaurants and enjoy live music. Families can also check out the fun zone with games, inflatables, train rides and a movie on the 32-foot Elite Movie Screen. Those Friday night activities will occur Saturday as well, with The Taste of Maumee resuming at 10 a.m.
Jeep Fest drives up business in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in 2016, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, a former Jeep worker, along with his Jeep Plant co-workers, were looking for a way to celebrate the iconic vehicle's 75th Anniversary, so they created the Jeep Fest. Since that wildly successful first year, the all-things-Jeep festival has...
Toledo dancer heading to New York to become Radio City Rockette
TOLEDO, Ohio — A dancer from Toledo will soon be making her mark as part of one of the most recognizable dance companies in the world. Britain Feeny, who graduated from the Toledo School for the Arts in 2021, recently found out she has been selected to be a Radio City Music Hall Rockette in New York City.
bgindependentmedia.org
Black Swamp Arts Festival reveals 2022 poster design
Black Swamp Arts Festival (BSAF) has unveiled its 2022 poster in anticipation of this year’s festival, scheduled for Sept. 9, 10 and 11. This year’s poster features the art of local resident and artist, Kathleen Pahl, alongside layout and design elements by local graphic designer, Kelsey Mackley. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events
CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
presspublications.com
Get ready for a “Miles of Smiles” at the Pemberville Free Fair
One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and in Pemberville, they’re putting the final touches on the 77th Free Fair, set for Aug. 17-20 at Memorial Park in the village, 405 E. Front St. “The entertainment is booked, the events are planned, the fair food and...
Residents: Altafiber has created a 'nightmare' in West Chester neighborhood
Just one cul-de-sac has had to deal with power outages, a water main break and more as Altafiber installs fiber optic cables.
WKRC
Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
Times Gazette
Rebuilt McDonald’s is open
The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
