Public Safety

Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud

A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
Meek
Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
