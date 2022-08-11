ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
SEYMOUR, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Shanty Days Parade, fair horse show postponed

You will have to wait 24 hours to see the floats ride through Algoma. The hard rains and high winds forced the organization in charge of Shanty Days in Algoma to postpone the parade 24 hours until noon on Sunday. The event's car cruise has been cancelled. The Door County...
ALGOMA, WI
seehafernews.com

RPM Small Engine to Host a Car Show in September

A local automotive company has planned a car show for mid-September. RPM Small Engine, located at 1920 North Rapids Road in Manitowoc, has informed up of their second annual car show scheduled for September 10th. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Kellnersville Volunteer Fire Department. Guests are invited...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Government
Manitowoc, WI
Cars
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Fox11online.com

Burger Boat Company christens ferry

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Burger Boat Company christened a new ferry Saturday and held a ceremony and open house to celebrate. Neebish Islander III is a passenger ferry that will operate year-round on the St. Mary's River in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The 92-foot ferry, commissioned by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, was designed to navigate through ice on the river and harsh winter weather.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

City Of Manitowoc Announces Street Reconstruction

The Manitowoc Engineering Department is alerting motorists to several major street reconstruction projects, starting Monday (August 15th). Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel explains that Kellner Street, between Fleetwood Drive and Menasha Avenue, will be partially closed throughout the project, with the street completely reopened to traffic around October 28th. The...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
SEYMOUR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Vehicles#Car Show#Washington Park#Vehicle Shows#Kiwanis Hosts Its
seehafernews.com

The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History

The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned

WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
wearegreenbay.com

New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely

GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
GREENVILLE, WI
wpr.org

WPNE 89.3 FM Green Bay service alert begins Aug. 15

Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, engineers will begin antenna and transmission line replacement work on NPR News & Music station WPNE, 89.3 FM in Green Bay. While every effort is being made to minimize the impact on listeners, we regret that some may experience reception issues and appreciate your understanding. If...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics

(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
ALGOMA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy