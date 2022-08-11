Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
doorcountydailynews.com
Shanty Days Parade, fair horse show postponed
You will have to wait 24 hours to see the floats ride through Algoma. The hard rains and high winds forced the organization in charge of Shanty Days in Algoma to postpone the parade 24 hours until noon on Sunday. The event's car cruise has been cancelled. The Door County...
seehafernews.com
RPM Small Engine to Host a Car Show in September
A local automotive company has planned a car show for mid-September. RPM Small Engine, located at 1920 North Rapids Road in Manitowoc, has informed up of their second annual car show scheduled for September 10th. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Kellnersville Volunteer Fire Department. Guests are invited...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Arby’s to discard classic cowboy hat sign, only a few left across the country
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An iconic and historic sign is coming down on Green Bay’s west side. The local Arby’s, located at 1593 W Mason Street, currently possesses one of the last Arby’s cowboy hat signs in the country- and soon it will be gone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Burger Boat Company christens ferry
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Burger Boat Company christened a new ferry Saturday and held a ceremony and open house to celebrate. Neebish Islander III is a passenger ferry that will operate year-round on the St. Mary's River in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The 92-foot ferry, commissioned by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, was designed to navigate through ice on the river and harsh winter weather.
wearegreenbay.com
Railroad crossing repair will shut down part of North Military in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A section of North Military Avenue near Velp will be shut down from August 15-19 for railroad crossing repair. The closure of North Military will take place between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday and going through 5 p.m. on Friday.
seehafernews.com
City Of Manitowoc Announces Street Reconstruction
The Manitowoc Engineering Department is alerting motorists to several major street reconstruction projects, starting Monday (August 15th). Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel explains that Kellner Street, between Fleetwood Drive and Menasha Avenue, will be partially closed throughout the project, with the street completely reopened to traffic around October 28th. The...
wearegreenbay.com
BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Brand-new Great Lakes freighter coming into Port of Green Bay Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The shiniest new freighter on the Great Lakes is coming in to the Port of Green Bay this weekend. The Mark W. Barker just made his maiden voyage on the Great Lakes two weeks ago. The port says the freighter is delivering a load...
seehafernews.com
The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History
The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned
WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
Fond du Lac looking to reimagine riverfront
The city of Fond du Lac is looking for ways to improve its riverfront just west of the downtown area to make it more aesthetically pleasing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Behind the mystery monument in Doty Park
The mysterious star monument has been researched and repaired. Next to it sits a new monument telling the story of a nearly forgotten veteran.
wearegreenbay.com
New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
Fox11online.com
Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department remembers fallen firefighter 16 years later
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) is remembering one of their fallen brothers 16 years after his death. According to GBMFD, on August 13, 2006, crews responded to a house fire on Edgewood Drive. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the...
wpr.org
WPNE 89.3 FM Green Bay service alert begins Aug. 15
Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, engineers will begin antenna and transmission line replacement work on NPR News & Music station WPNE, 89.3 FM in Green Bay. While every effort is being made to minimize the impact on listeners, we regret that some may experience reception issues and appreciate your understanding. If...
What to expect Monday when Manitowoc's 8th and 10th Streets open as two-ways
Starting Monday for the first time since the 1960s, drivers will be moving in two directions on both 8th and 10th Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics
(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
Comments / 0