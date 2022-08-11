ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Cockatoo Jamming to Tunes With His Owner Is Just the Best

When was the last time you had a really good jam sesh--even a little one? For most of us, it's probably been a lot longer than we'd want to admit, but for Kristin Sitova and her husband, Misha, the dance parties happen daily. They're not dancing just for their TikTok channel, either; it's for their rescue cockatoo, Audrey!
Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Adopting New Kitten Is Totally Classic

It's honestly pretty comforting to know that animals aren't so different from us after all. Whether it's being picky about a specific food or gravitating to a favorite human, there's instance after instance that shows us we're actually very similar. And all of you who have younger siblings might be able to relate to this video from TikToker @kestleypierce.
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Foal's Reaction to Thinking She Lost Her Mom Is Way Too Cute

Remember going to the grocery store with your mom and how she'd ask you to go get something? You do it, but then as you make your way back to the aisle, she vanished. Panic starts to set in. You look down every aisle, circling around the store. And still no mom. You're about to ask for help when out of nowhere, she comes to you. Ugh, it's the worst feeling ever. That's why this recent video of a foal pulled on our heartstrings. We've been in her hoofs before!
Hunters Left In Disbelief After White-Tailed Buck Sheds Antlers Immediately Following Bow Shot

I hope this chap wasn’t a trophy hunter because this wouldn’t necessarily make the best one. But this would shock the most experienced hunter. The thing is, it’s really rare to see any antlered wildlife shed an antler. Watching it happen live… it’s one of those things that if you witness it you probably never will again and should go buy yourself a lottery ticket.
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
These twins share a brain, can access each other's feelings and even see through each other's eyes

Krista and Tatiana Hogan are inseparable twins, both literally and metaphorically. The twins are joined at the head and their brains are connected by a thalamic bridge that gives them rare capabilities. They can access each other's feelings and even see out of each other's eyes. Craniopagus twins, joined at the head, are a rare occurence at just one in 2.5 million. A majority of craniopagus twins don't live past 24 hours. Krista and Tatiana Hogan were given a survival chance of 20%. The Hogan twins were born on October 25, 2006, in Vancouver, Canada and it took 16 medics to deliver them safely, reported CBC. The pair was featured as part of a documentary titled "Inseparable" and highlighted neurological capabilities that have since astounded researchers. They can read each other's thoughts without having to mouth the words. The twins say it's like, “Talking in our heads.”
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Angry Horse Brutally Ragdolls A Poor Sheep

Can’t say I’ve ever seen something like this before. I’ll admit, I’ve seen a number of videos of bears mauling elk calves alive, and plenty of videos of bison goring people at Yellowstone National Park, but as far as a horse just rag dolling a sheep in this gruesome of a fashion? Yeah, that’s a first no doubt… In this viral footage, you can see a horse going absolutely apesh*t on a defenseless sheep, who appears to have been dead […] The post Angry Horse Brutally Ragdolls A Poor Sheep first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
