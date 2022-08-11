ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

2-vehicle crash downtown sends people to hospital

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A bad crash shut down some streets in the downtown area overnight. A car and a Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, collided around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 9th and Walnut Streets. Police say people were transported to the hospital, but there are still no details on the extent...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man stabbed to death in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after being stabbed early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille Avenue around 5 a.m. They found 41-year-old Andre Dockery suffering from a stab wound in his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

At least 1 injured in Ripley County house fire

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - At least one person was hurt in a house fire in Ripley County. Firefighters were called to a home on West County Road 500 North, not far from Osgood, at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They were there for hours overnight. Firefighters used a pond onsite...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Ohio police force changes policy, allows officers to show tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio police force recently changed its policy on officers and ink. Employees at the Middletown Police Department can now have tattoos on display. Previously, they were required to keep them covered while working. The Middletown Division of Police announced on Facebook Wednesday that both officers...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Last Mile Market brings fresh, rescued food to families in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local non-profit that rescues high-quality, fresh food throughout the Greater Cincinnati area is piloting a brand new food market in Avondale, giving neighbors easy access to quality food. The Last Mile Market sits right next to the Avondale Business Center. The market brings rescued, desirable...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21. The park will be open again Aug. 27 and 28, Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-5, and Sept. 11. Send us your Kings Island photos, especially those blasts from the past. Halloween Haunt will run Fridays...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Wenstrup condemns FBI attack, but says he'll continue questioning agency

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup Friday condemned the attack on the FBI offices in Cincinnati that left the suspect dead after a shootout with police. But the Ohio Republican and member of the House Intelligence Committee said he was going to continue to question the FBI given recent events.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Many people now have a hybrid immunity against COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Instead of herd immunity, where a whole community is protected against COVID-19, researchers now say many of us have what's called hybrid immunity. Hybrid immunity is the newer term for a combo of getting the virus and getting the vaccine. "Two and a half years and I...
CINCINNATI, OH

