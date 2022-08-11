Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WKRC
2-vehicle crash downtown sends people to hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A bad crash shut down some streets in the downtown area overnight. A car and a Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, collided around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 9th and Walnut Streets. Police say people were transported to the hospital, but there are still no details on the extent...
WKRC
Man stabbed to death in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after being stabbed early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille Avenue around 5 a.m. They found 41-year-old Andre Dockery suffering from a stab wound in his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WKRC
Police: Motorcycles collide killing 1 rider and leaving another critically injured
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Two motorcycles collided overnight in Middletown leaving one rider dead and another critically injured. Middletown Police said they were called to Yankee Road at Todhunter Road for the crash at about 2:20 a.m. Friday. They found two victims. One was dead at the scene. The other...
WKRC
TANK bus catches fire outside Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A TANK bus caught fire just outside of the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Gilbert Avenue Saturday afternoon. The bus is a total loss, but fortunately, everyone was able to get out safely. There is no word yet on what caused...
WKRC
Bond set at $500k for man accused of stabbing, killing man at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A judge set bond at $500,000 for a man accused of killing a father of five at a restaurant. Police say 18-year-old Jan Tolentino stabbed another employee, Paris Dismukes, at BJ's Brewhouse Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries....
WKRC
Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
WKRC
At least 1 injured in Ripley County house fire
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - At least one person was hurt in a house fire in Ripley County. Firefighters were called to a home on West County Road 500 North, not far from Osgood, at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They were there for hours overnight. Firefighters used a pond onsite...
WKRC
Ohio police force changes policy, allows officers to show tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio police force recently changed its policy on officers and ink. Employees at the Middletown Police Department can now have tattoos on display. Previously, they were required to keep them covered while working. The Middletown Division of Police announced on Facebook Wednesday that both officers...
WKRC
Hamilton County Fair offers livestock displays, petting zoo, and lots of rides
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Fair takes place at the Fairgrounds in Carthage. You can find all sorts of agricultural and livestock displays, plus a petting zoo. The $10 admission gets you on all the rides. The popular demolition derby took place Saturday in the Grandstand. The fair...
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
WKRC
What parents and drivers can do to keep students safe on the way to and from school
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - School is just starting or about to start for the majority of the Tri-State. It's time to remind parents, students and drivers what to do to keep kids safe as they get on and off the bus. We got some tips from First Student.
WKRC
Last Mile Market brings fresh, rescued food to families in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local non-profit that rescues high-quality, fresh food throughout the Greater Cincinnati area is piloting a brand new food market in Avondale, giving neighbors easy access to quality food. The Last Mile Market sits right next to the Avondale Business Center. The market brings rescued, desirable...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad has come a long way to find a loving family!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nomad has come a very long way to find a loving family who will adopt her. She got her name because she jumped onto a Metro bus and rode it all the way to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society!. She's very sweet, enjoys playing with her...
WKRC
Local charity hosts gun collection event in Westwood, gives away free gift cards
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The local charity "Street Rescue" is collecting guns Saturday in an attempt to make communities safer. Street Rescue hosts three of these events a year. This is the second one in 2022. The group will collect any unwanted firearms, weapons, and ammunition with no questions asked....
WKRC
Reds' India reportedly airlifted to hospital after getting hit by pitch against Cubs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Reds second baseman Jonathan India was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City after getting hit in the lower left leg by a pitch in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. Cubs starter Drew Smyly hit him and India left the 4-2 loss in...
WKRC
Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Daily operation for 2022 at Kings Island ends Aug. 21. The park will be open again Aug. 27 and 28, Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-5, and Sept. 11. Send us your Kings Island photos, especially those blasts from the past. Halloween Haunt will run Fridays...
WKRC
Wenstrup condemns FBI attack, but says he'll continue questioning agency
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup Friday condemned the attack on the FBI offices in Cincinnati that left the suspect dead after a shootout with police. But the Ohio Republican and member of the House Intelligence Committee said he was going to continue to question the FBI given recent events.
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares a few quick dinner ideas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - By this time next week, the bulk of our local schools will be back in session. Kroger's chef Aaron Nieman has some ideas to help you get dinner on the table in a jiffy.
WKRC
Many people now have a hybrid immunity against COVID-19
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Instead of herd immunity, where a whole community is protected against COVID-19, researchers now say many of us have what's called hybrid immunity. Hybrid immunity is the newer term for a combo of getting the virus and getting the vaccine. "Two and a half years and I...
