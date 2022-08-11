Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Worldwide shipping problems will continue for years, warns logistics giant
Worldwide shipping woes that have sent prices of food, clothes and goods soaring are set to continue for years, putting further pressure on cash-strapped households and businesses, a logistics giant has warned.EV Cargo, which handles logistics and supply chains for the likes of supermarkets Asda, Sainsbury’s and high street chain Next, said pressures that have hit shipping prices and availability are set to take years to fully resolve, with fuel and China lockdowns continuing to impact supply chains.The group cautioned this will intensify the cost of living crisis, compounding inflation pressures as firms are forced to put up prices.Heath Zarin,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world
The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs. Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
RideApart
Indian Motorcycle Manufacturer TVS To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Scooter
With awareness towards environmental preservation at an all-time high, manufacturers of both cars and motorcycles are working hard to slowly phase out gasoline and diesel powered vehicles in favor of zero-emission alternatives. While electric vehicles are the next step forward, hydrogen power also seems like feasible way forward. TVS, one of India's leading motorbike makers, certainly agrees, and is developing a hydrogen-powered scooter.
CARS・
electrek.co
Ryvid Anthem launched as lower cost 75 MPH electric motorcycle in the US
Last month we broke the news of the Ryvid Anthem’s unveiling, watching as the designers finally took the innovative electric motorcycle out of stealth mode. Now the novel bike is officially launching with pre-orders opening today. Compared to most highway-capable electric motorcycles that start well north of $10,000, the...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Automakers rush to sell electric vehicles before Biden signs bill with new rules
Automakers are scrambling to sell their electric vehicles before Friday to get in front of new, more stringent requirements tax credits for the cars that will kick in when President Joe Biden signs the clean energy and healthcare bill set for a vote in the House at the end of the week.
FOXBusiness
EV startup Fisker to ramp up production in 2023, exploring US manufacturing
Electric-vehicle startup Fisker Inc said on Friday it was exploring options to manufacture in the United States in 2024 and was considering ramping up production of its first vehicle, the Ocean SUV, in the second half of 2023. U.S. manufacturing would make certain vehicle models eligible for a tax credit...
Heavy-duty truck group drops lawsuit against California air regulators
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A group representing heavy-duty truck and engine companies withdrew a lawsuit over emissions standards rolloutsthat it filed against the California Air Resources Board (CARB), court records showed.
US News and World Report
Automakers Scramble to Decode New U.S. EV Tax Credits
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. automakers and dealers are scrambling to figure out if they can still offer $7,500 tax credits to would-be buyers of electric vehicles (EVs), as Congress prepares for final votes today on a bill that includes a top-to-bottom overhaul of Washington's clean vehicle policies. Under the $430...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
EVgo signs supply deal with Delta Electronics for 1,000 fast chargers coming to the new GM network
US public charging network EVgo has announced a new supply agreement with global energy solutions provider Delta Solutions for 1,000 fast charger piles capable of charge outputs up to 350 kW. This news is particularly relevant because some of those 1,000 piles will be deployed by EVgo on the nationwide network recently announced by GM and Pilot Company / Flying J.
electrek.co
Tesla announces Gigafactory Shanghai produced its 1 millionth electric car
Tesla announced today that Gigafactory Shanghai has just produced its 1 millionth electric car – an important milestone for Tesla’s new global export hub. Last year, CEO Elon Musk disclosed that Gigafactory Shanghai has now surpassed Fremont Factory in production capacity, and Tesla has made the Chinese factory its new main export hub.
electrek.co
Gogoro (GGR) releases Q2 earnings, signals cautious outlook for the second half
Since launching in 2011, Gogoro (GGR) has grown into an EV battery swap leader. Gogoro released its Q2 earnings results yesterday, signaling a cautious but optimistic road ahead in the second half of 2022. Gogoro’s previous growth continued in Q2, according to its earnings report, yet the second half of...
CNET
IKEA Customers Will Soon Get To Fast-Charge Their EVs While Shopping
IKEA customers with electric vehicles will have an easier time shopping for coffee tables and meatballs once the furniture chain installs high-speed EV chargers in US stores. IKEA will use chargers from Electrify America that are capable of charging speeds from 150kW to 350kW, rivaling the up to 250kW speeds of Tesla's Supercharger V3 network.
China new bank loans tumble more than expected amid property jitters
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in July while broad credit growth slowed, as fresh COVID flare-ups, worries about jobs and a deepening property crisis made companies and consumers wary of taking on more debt.
electrek.co
CATL announces giant new 100 GWh battery plant in Hungary
CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer, has announced a plan to build a giant new battery plant in Hungary to supply automakers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, abbreviated as CATL, sort of came out of nowhere. It was founded only a decade ago and has quickly become the world’s largest battery cell manufacturer by supplying key companies in the electric revolution.
biztoc.com
Sources: SK Hynix to select a US site for its chip packaging plant, which would qualify for CHIPS Act funding, by Q1 2023 and enter mass production by 2025-2026
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 - South Korea's SK Hynix aims to select a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and break ground there around the first quarter of next year, two people familiar with the matter said, helping the United States to compete as China pours money into the burgeoning sector.
Comments / 1