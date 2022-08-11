Worldwide shipping woes that have sent prices of food, clothes and goods soaring are set to continue for years, putting further pressure on cash-strapped households and businesses, a logistics giant has warned.EV Cargo, which handles logistics and supply chains for the likes of supermarkets Asda, Sainsbury’s and high street chain Next, said pressures that have hit shipping prices and availability are set to take years to fully resolve, with fuel and China lockdowns continuing to impact supply chains.The group cautioned this will intensify the cost of living crisis, compounding inflation pressures as firms are forced to put up prices.Heath Zarin,...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 HOURS AGO