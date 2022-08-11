Read full article on original website
Related
wksu.org
GOP candidates in Ohio governor's race react to violent attempt to breach Cincinnati FBI office
The Republican team running for re-election as Ohio governor and lieutenant governor have made their first comments about the attempted violent attack on the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. They were asked about last week’s attempted breach of the Cincinnati FBI office by an armed Columbus man a few...
wksu.org
More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year
One year ago today, the Taliban took over Afghanistan, and since that time, more than 67,000 people from Afghanistan have come to the United States to settle in many places, including Ohio. As of right now, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports 1,727 people from Afghanistan have...
wksu.org
A proper goodbye for a Chillicothe WWII sailor whose remains will be buried in a family plot
The remains of a World War II sailor who died while serving on the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941, will return to Ross County for burial. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman of Chillicothe had joined the service because it offered a coveted music program that could lead to a professional career.
Comments / 0