Summersville, WV

WBOY 12 News

Florida man charged in West Virginia with abducting 14-year-old

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Florida man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Jury convicts man for West Virginia-based online scam

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a Huntington-based scam that defrauded victims in various states through the use of fake online profiles. Trial evidence showed that Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana, was part of a scheme that targeted victims using fake...
The Oregonian

Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
WDTV

Man accused of abducting 14-year-old girl across state lines

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Florida man was arrested in Nicholas County after officers said he abducted a teenage girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas E. Grossman III, 47, of Tampa, allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted a 14-year-old girl, according to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.
Lootpress

Woman Sentenced to Prison for Interstate Stolen Property Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) Mindy Turner, 51, was sentenced to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property. According to court documents and statements made in court, Turner admitted to participating in a scheme with Millard...
Lootpress

Glen Jean man charged with two counts of child neglect

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Glen Jean man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just past midnight on August 13, 2022, deputies were performing traffic enforcement at the intersection of Legends Highway and Scarbro Rd in the area of The Cold Spot. While there, deputies were approached by an employee advising them that an individual inside the establishment using the gambling machine and had left his children in the car unattended. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and did notice the doors to be unlocked and two young children inside, four and six years old. The children told deputies they had been there “all day.”
wfxrtv.com

Police searching for two unclaimed kangaroos in Ohio

BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) — The search is on for two kangaroos in northeast Ohio following multiple sightings from community members. The first call came into the Brewster Police station on Thursday, Aug. 11 after someone spotted a baby kangaroo, Chief Nathan Taylor says. Then another person stopped at the station Saturday, Aug. 13 with a video of an adult kangaroo crossing State Route 93 (as seen above).
