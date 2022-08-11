Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
Florida man charged in West Virginia with abducting 14-year-old
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Florida man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female […]
Florida woman’s dog lost in South Carolina crash found weeks later
On July 17, a tiny dog from Florida named “Goofuss” ran from a car that had been involved in a crash on Interstate 77 in rural Chester County in South Carolina.
wfxrtv.com
One dead, 17 hurt after Pennsylvania driver crashes into crowd; Driver then reportedly beat mother to death with hammer
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One person is dead and another 17 were injured after a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar shortly before the driver was arrested for allegedly killing a woman nearby. Pennsylvania state troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old man from...
Woman accused of drugging Florida man, stealing $50K worth of items arrested
The woman accused of drugging a Fort Lauderdale man and stealing over $50,000 worth of cash and other items was arrested in Nevada this week.
wfxrtv.com
Jury convicts man for West Virginia-based online scam
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a Huntington-based scam that defrauded victims in various states through the use of fake online profiles. Trial evidence showed that Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana, was part of a scheme that targeted victims using fake...
OSBI Joins In Search For Missing Louisiana Woman
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping search for a woman whose vehicle was found abandoned in Fort Towson, Oklahoma. The OSBI said Caitlyn Rose Case, 33, was last heard from by family members on August 5, 2022, as she was on her way from Louisiana to Colorado. Authorities...
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund
MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
Charleston Police investigating West Side shooting
Charleston Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head late Thursday evening.
woay.com
Florida man accused of abducting teenage girl in custody in Nicholas County
Summersville, WV (WOAY) – A Florida man is in police custody in Nicholas County accused of traveling from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducting a 14-year-old girl. West Virginia officers stopped Thomas Edward Grossman III,47, of Tampa, who was traveling back to Florida. Officers discovered the teen in Grossman’s car.
WDTV
Man accused of abducting 14-year-old girl across state lines
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Florida man was arrested in Nicholas County after officers said he abducted a teenage girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas E. Grossman III, 47, of Tampa, allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted a 14-year-old girl, according to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.
West Virginia teen found after reported missing in Marshall County
WEST VIRGINIA – 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith was found in Marshall County after being reported missing. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says he is safe.
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Interstate Stolen Property Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) Mindy Turner, 51, was sentenced to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property. According to court documents and statements made in court, Turner admitted to participating in a scheme with Millard...
Glen Jean man charged with two counts of child neglect
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Glen Jean man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just past midnight on August 13, 2022, deputies were performing traffic enforcement at the intersection of Legends Highway and Scarbro Rd in the area of The Cold Spot. While there, deputies were approached by an employee advising them that an individual inside the establishment using the gambling machine and had left his children in the car unattended. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and did notice the doors to be unlocked and two young children inside, four and six years old. The children told deputies they had been there “all day.”
wfxrtv.com
Police searching for two unclaimed kangaroos in Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) — The search is on for two kangaroos in northeast Ohio following multiple sightings from community members. The first call came into the Brewster Police station on Thursday, Aug. 11 after someone spotted a baby kangaroo, Chief Nathan Taylor says. Then another person stopped at the station Saturday, Aug. 13 with a video of an adult kangaroo crossing State Route 93 (as seen above).
Florida Law Enforcement Officials Warn Of Multi-State Kidnapping Hoax On Social Media
Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Person’s Information Clearinghouse is warning citizens about an attempted kidnapping hoax circulating on social media. These posts claim a local child was almost abducted. Investigators say that details are vague but no attempted kidnappings have been reported matching
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Central Florida timeshare owners out thousands due to alleged resale scam
ORLANDO, Fla. — Customers of a central Florida company that claims it will sell your unwanted timeshare units for a fee have filed complaints with the state and are fighting to get their money back. WESH 2 Investigates has been looking into this case for two months and talked...
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
