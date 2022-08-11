Read full article on original website
explore venango
The Medical Minute: Don’t Let Poison Ivy Ruin the Day
HERSHEY, Pa. — It winds around tree trunks, hides among flowers, and creeps along less-manicured lawns. Most victims of its offending oil are unaware they’ve encountered it until the tell-tale rash, blisters, and itching appear. Poison ivy can cause discomfort for some and utter misery for others. Dermatologist...
18 Farm Families Honored With Bicentennial, Century Farm Status
HARRISBURG, Pa. – During Penn State’s Ag Progress days on Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding honored Charlotte E. Sunday, whose Lenhartsville, Berks County farm reached the Bicentennial Farm milestone, having been in her family since 1822. (Pictured above: Hartman Family Farm, Century Farm of Somerset County.) Redding also...
Pa. Department of Education: Today’s Educators Play Critical Role in the Commonwealth’s Future Workforce
DUNCANNON, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Executive Deputy Secretary on Friday visited Susquenita High School to thank educators for their dedication and commitment to students across the Commonwealth. “We are inspired by educators across Pennsylvania every day. We recognize that things are not always easy, but we...
