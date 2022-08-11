Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal Care brings positive experience for pet adoption at The Off Market
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The OFF Market, a flea market that occurs on the second Saturday during the summer months at Summit Park in Blue Ash, not only had tents of food, drinks, arts, crafts or home goods; but it also had a tent surrounded by dogs. The Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
spectrumnews1.com
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events
CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
WLWT 5
Neighbors helping neighbors; two organizations help families get ready for back to school with some flair
CINCINNATI — It's that time already, back to school. While many children return to school without the basic supplies they need, back-to-school events here in the tri-state are making that process a little easier. More than 500 backpacks were given out Saturday as students are getting prepared to return...
WKRC
Three children officially become part of their families for back-to-school adoption day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A few local children will be going back to school as members of a forever family. Friday was Hamilton County's annual back-to-school adoption day. County Probate Judge Ralph Winkler placed a 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a four-year-old girl on Friday. These kids will get their...
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
WLWT 5
Second Sunday on Main Street Festival returns to Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Second Sunday on Main is returning to Over-the-Rhine this Sunday for its 18th year. The neighborhood street festival is free and will include vibrant arts and music programming, a diverse and eclectic vendor market, and a biergarten lounge. Cincinnati Music Accelerator is bringing their mobile stage trailers,...
Play That Funky Music: Dayton Funk Festival kicks off this afternoon
DAYTON — Grab your bell-bottoms and put on on your most colorful shirt, It’s time to get funky!. From 1-9 p.m. the Levitt Pavilion will be filled with live entertainment and local food vendors as part of the Dayton Funk Festival. The event is free, no coolers or...
wvxu.org
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
Residents: Altafiber has created a 'nightmare' in West Chester neighborhood
Just one cul-de-sac has had to deal with power outages, a water main break and more as Altafiber installs fiber optic cables.
WKRC
Fountain Square's newest restaurant just opened
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the most important corners of downtown Cincinnati just saw the opening of its first restaurant tenant. Royce, the second Cincinnati restaurant by prolific Nashville restaurateur Terry Raley, opened its doors at 501 Vine St. inside the Foundry – a $51 million redevelopment of the former Fountain Place by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) – on Aug. 9.
WLWT 5
Frisch's to celebrate 75th anniversary with a classic car hop festival and Joey Chestnut
CINCINNATI — Grab your skates and appetite!. Frisch's is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a classic cat hop and family festival on Saturday. Party-goers will be able to enjoy free Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, a sampling of the restaurants new hand-breaded chicken tenders, classic floats and more!. The Cincy...
WLWT 5
Backpacks and Breakfast: Annual back-to-school event to provide school supplies for 900 students
COVINGTON, Ky. — An annual back-to-school event is making sure students have everything they need before heading to class. This year’s Backpack & Breakfast event will provide 900 free backpacks to low-income families. Backpacks & Breakfast will be held over two days starting Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9...
thexunewswire.com
Columbia -1301-1309 Walnut Street
Columbia Flats 1BR - Upon entering this top floor unit, you're greeted with dark LVT flooring, an open concept living & kitchen space, and windows to let in lots of light! Carpeted bedroom with built in storage in closet space, subway tiled bathroom, and washer and dryer in unit!. Central...
WLWT 5
Lincoln Heights woman creates nonprofit to inspire, mentor young girls
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A local woman has created a non-profit to provide mentorship opportunities for Black girls and teens across Greater Cincinnati. The organization is called Passion 2 Purpose and founder Sherikka Lowry said she wants to help “break generational curses one chain at a time.”. The program...
linknky.com
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
WLWT 5
New restrictions begin in Over-the-Rhine; ban expected to be place through year's end
CINCINNATI — City leaders announced new temporary parking and sidewalk changes in Over-the Rhine starting this weekend. Cincinnati police have begun hanging parking restriction signs along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. The restrictions will be enforced on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year. The signs read: "No...
WLWT 5
Heritage Village Museum to offer free admission this weekend
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Heritage Village Museum and Educational Center will be offering free admission to the public this weekend. During the second week of August, guests will be able to get free admission to the museum during normal business hours. Various buildings will be open for viewing and...
linknky.com
NKY streetscapes: Burlington Pike in Florence
I’ve got a very sweet segment of streetscapes this week: I found doughnuts, coffee, ice cream and, best of all, puppies!. I originally discovered this place when I was in college. There’s something about a doughnut and coffee before class that just makes your entire day better. A few friends and I would go to various coffee shops on Tuesday mornings before class and would research places to go.
Lounge Acts: Hip-hop duo Sons of Silverton champion 'Cincinnati dopeness'
“Silverton’s a place, just like Brooklyn is a place.” That's the message at the heart of Sons of Silverton’s music.
