Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Customers react to safety measures in OTR

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Second Sunday on Main Street Festival returns to Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Second Sunday on Main is returning to Over-the-Rhine this Sunday for its 18th year. The neighborhood street festival is free and will include vibrant arts and music programming, a diverse and eclectic vendor market, and a biergarten lounge. Cincinnati Music Accelerator is bringing their mobile stage trailers,...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square's newest restaurant just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the most important corners of downtown Cincinnati just saw the opening of its first restaurant tenant. Royce, the second Cincinnati restaurant by prolific Nashville restaurateur Terry Raley, opened its doors at 501 Vine St. inside the Foundry – a $51 million redevelopment of the former Fountain Place by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) – on Aug. 9.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

Columbia -1301-1309 Walnut Street

Columbia Flats 1BR - Upon entering this top floor unit, you're greeted with dark LVT flooring, an open concept living & kitchen space, and windows to let in lots of light! Carpeted bedroom with built in storage in closet space, subway tiled bathroom, and washer and dryer in unit!. Central...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lincoln Heights woman creates nonprofit to inspire, mentor young girls

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A local woman has created a non-profit to provide mentorship opportunities for Black girls and teens across Greater Cincinnati. The organization is called Passion 2 Purpose and founder Sherikka Lowry said she wants to help “break generational curses one chain at a time.”. The program...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Heritage Village Museum to offer free admission this weekend

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Heritage Village Museum and Educational Center will be offering free admission to the public this weekend. During the second week of August, guests will be able to get free admission to the museum during normal business hours. Various buildings will be open for viewing and...
SHARONVILLE, OH
linknky.com

NKY streetscapes: Burlington Pike in Florence

I’ve got a very sweet segment of streetscapes this week: I found doughnuts, coffee, ice cream and, best of all, puppies!. I originally discovered this place when I was in college. There’s something about a doughnut and coffee before class that just makes your entire day better. A few friends and I would go to various coffee shops on Tuesday mornings before class and would research places to go.
FLORENCE, KY

