DENVER – Ever drive by a stately old house and wonder what it looks like inside? The historic Mundy House is in plain view on North Highway 16 in Denver is open for guided tours courtesy of the Eastern Lincoln Historical Society on Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and at noon through Sept. 10 led by the Mundy House Tour Guides.

DENVER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO