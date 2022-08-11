ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Carowinds making big changes for 50th anniversary

(WGHP) — Carowinds announced its 50th-anniversary plans on Friday, including new attractions and renovations to the park, according to a Carowinds news release. 2023 marks the beginning of “50 years of Carolina fun,” which is a limited-time special event that brings new rides, attractions and extra food and beverage offerings to Carowinds. Aeronautica Landing is […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
WBTV

American Airlines cutting fall flights out of CLT Airport

Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit. Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Mundy House open for guided tours

DENVER – Ever drive by a stately old house and wonder what it looks like inside? The historic Mundy House is in plain view on North Highway 16 in Denver is open for guided tours courtesy of the Eastern Lincoln Historical Society on Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and at noon through Sept. 10 led by the Mundy House Tour Guides.
DENVER, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Today: Adventures at Andrew Jackson State Park

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – From a history lesson, to canoeing, to camping, there’s something for everyone at Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster County. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the history of the park and meets some friendly campers!
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Gonzalez
Person
Flight
idesignarch.com

Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence

This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#What To Do#Local Life#Linus Travel#Carowinds#Blue Ridge Junction
US News and World Report

Newton Man Turns Former Store, Juke Joint Into Time Capsule

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — It’s hard to believe now that the rundown, one-story building near the intersection of Rhoney School Road and Tipps Road, about a mile from N.C. Highway 10 was once “the happening spot on the weekends.”. But that’s exactly how Roger Shuford remembers the...
NEWTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
News4Jax.com

Delicious smash burgers with Carolina Jax

Carolina Jax started as a quaint little food trailer in late 2016. Chef Anthony’s vision was to bring the tastes of the Carolinas down to his new home in Jacksonville, FL. Carolina Jax, then operating under another name, quickly gained traction and began to win several local awards with their imaginative burgers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecharlotteweekly.com

Tractor Supply remodels Monroe store

MONROE – Tractor Supply has remodeled its Monroe store to transform the shopping experience for customers. The store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware and pet food.
MONROE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy