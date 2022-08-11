DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a collision on state Route 87 in Duchesne County. The crash happened, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, at approximately 7:55 a.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading west on the state road turned left across the eastbound lane, attempting to enter the driveway of a business located on the road.

DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO