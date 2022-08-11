Read full article on original website
New video, documents shed light on 2 people shot by officer on Ute Tribe land
FOX 13 News has obtained body-worn camera video from a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene where a Ute Tribe Fish and Wildlife officer shot a man and a woman who were on a UTV.
ksl.com
Utah couple shot in back by tribal game officer had no weapons, law enforcement says
FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — No weapons were found in the area where a tribal fish and wildlife officer shot two people in the back last month, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. On July 17, a man and woman were shot by a Ute Tribe Fish and...
KSLTV
Collision with Jeep kills motorcyclist in Duchesne County
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a collision on state Route 87 in Duchesne County. The crash happened, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, at approximately 7:55 a.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading west on the state road turned left across the eastbound lane, attempting to enter the driveway of a business located on the road.
‘He was going to kill us all’: Utah samaritan allegedly shot after helping man retrieve truck stuck in mud
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a person who helped dislodge his truck after it was stuck in mud. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Eric Delynn Burns, 31. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a home in Unincorporated Duchesne County. When […]
Boulder Ridge Fire kicks up in Duchesne County
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Boulder Ridge Fire kicked up near Monarch Ridge in Duchesne County Saturday, authorities say. Neola, Altamont, Lapoint and Roosevelt Fire Departments are working with federal firefighters to battle the fire, which is reportedly located about six miles west of Neola. Oil and gas locations were shut in, according to […]
Oil, gas drilling sites possibly threatened by new wildfire in eastern Utah
A new wildfire was sparked by lightning Saturday on Ute Tribal land and is impacting oil and gas drilling sites.
