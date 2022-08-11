ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Duchesne, UT

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

Collision with Jeep kills motorcyclist in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a collision on state Route 87 in Duchesne County. The crash happened, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, at approximately 7:55 a.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading west on the state road turned left across the eastbound lane, attempting to enter the driveway of a business located on the road.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Duchesne, UT
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Boulder Ridge Fire kicks up in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Boulder Ridge Fire kicked up near Monarch Ridge in Duchesne County Saturday, authorities say. Neola, Altamont, Lapoint and Roosevelt Fire Departments are working with federal firefighters to battle the fire, which is reportedly located about six miles west of Neola. Oil and gas locations were shut in, according to […]
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy