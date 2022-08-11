Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
NewsTimes
Bridgewater girls start bracelet-making business to benefit New Milford Animal Welfare Society
BRIDGEWATER - Channeling their creativity into a cause, two elementary school children have started their own business, P&B Loom Bands, this summer to raise money to benefit the New Milford Animal Welfare Society. Along with being best friends, both Bridgewater residents Beckett Cardonsky, 8, and Penelope Cooper, 9, will start...
NewsTimes
‘There was so much joy’: Family remembers former Fairfield man killed in flying incident
FAIRFIELD — The family of a former Fairfield man recently remembered his passion, talent, humor and adventurous spirit after his death in a flying incident late last month. Charles Crooks, 23, died after falling out of an airplane in North Carolina on July 29, according to the Associated Press.
connecticuthistory.org
A Metal Giant in Wilton
Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
Shelton shoe store donates money to help Norwalk man awaiting heart and liver transplant
Hawley Lane Shoes in Shelton is donating 20% of proceeds from sales at its store to help a man awaiting a double organ transplant.
Local train stations are gateways to CT towns. How welcoming is yours?
Every train journey, whether a cross-country adventure on Amtrak or a mundane daily commute on Metro-North, starts with the same thing: a train station. Consider Grand Central (Terminal, not Station). The architecture is so rich, the spaces so varied, that any time spent in this cathedral to transportation is time well spent. You can have […]
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
WTNH.com
The Connection’s Supportive Housing for Families Program Needs Landlords Like You
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The Connection is a local nonprofit whose mission is to build safe, healthy communities. One way they do this is through their housing programs and there’s an opportunity for you to get involved. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Shelia Kristofak, The...
Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
clearpublicist.com
Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme
A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
NewsTimes
When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year
GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Skitch
*I want to live with cat savvy kids over age 14. *I prefer to be the only pet so I can get all the attention. *I am a great cat with lots of potential. I need a patient family that has owned shy cats before and will give me space as I adjust to a new home.
wshu.org
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time. “It is one of the best preserved early English Colonial sites that we have,” State Archaeologist Sarah Sportman said during a recent dig.
The Most Mind Boggling Intersections to Navigate in Greater Danbury
The following six intersections throughout Greater Danbury could give any driver a significant anxiety attack. I've been driving Greater Danbury's highways, backroads, and city roads for over 40 years. I love to drive because driving relaxes me, and if I do say so myself, I'm pretty damn good at it. But, there are millions of individuals who are not. Many suck at the art of driving.
westportlocal.com
“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”
One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
Beautiful & Charming $1.9M Colonial is Two Historic New England Homes in One
Who doesn't love peeking inside million dollar homes?. It's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see how grand these houses are.
'He was full of life' | Family and friends honor Hamden High graduate killed in crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Family members and friends gathered together for a candlelight vigil in honor of 18-year-old Elias Hnini. The recent Hamden High School graduate died after a car crash a couple of weeks ago on Orchard Street in New Haven. He was taken to the hospital but...
Register Citizen
Stamford family mourns after teenager’s unexpected death: ‘It wasn’t his time’
STAMFORD — Djmayley Vernet, a former Stamford High School football player who died last week at the age of 16, wanted to provide for his family, so “no one would struggle, everyone would be okay,” his cousin said Friday. Instead, after the first day at his first...
NewsTimes
1 year after Danbury Fair mall shooting, what’s city doing to address youth violence?
DANBURY — Just before the one-year anniversary of last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall, the teen accused of inciting the fight that left one person wounded and resulted in a lockdown of the mall received a suspended jail sentence — causing some to question what, if anything, is being done to address youth violence.
