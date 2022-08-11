ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connecticuthistory.org

A Metal Giant in Wilton

Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
WILTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, CT
New Milford, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday

Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Linus Alzheimer#The Walk#Senior Health#General Health#Bbq
Nancy on Norwalk

Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
NORWALK, CT
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
NewsTimes

When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year

GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
GREENWICH, CT
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Skitch

*I want to live with cat savvy kids over age 14. *I prefer to be the only pet so I can get all the attention. *I am a great cat with lots of potential. I need a patient family that has owned shy cats before and will give me space as I adjust to a new home.
NEWINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
i95 ROCK

The Most Mind Boggling Intersections to Navigate in Greater Danbury

The following six intersections throughout Greater Danbury could give any driver a significant anxiety attack. I've been driving Greater Danbury's highways, backroads, and city roads for over 40 years. I love to drive because driving relaxes me, and if I do say so myself, I'm pretty damn good at it. But, there are millions of individuals who are not. Many suck at the art of driving.
DANBURY, CT
westportlocal.com

“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”

One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
WESTPORT, CT
FOX 61

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.9 HOM

Beautiful & Charming $1.9M Colonial is Two Historic New England Homes in One

Who doesn't love peeking inside million dollar homes?. It's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see how grand these houses are.
LYME, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy