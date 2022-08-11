ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna's In No Rush 'To Lose The Baby Weight' As She & A$AP Rocky Are Solely 'Focused On Raising Their Baby Boy'

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
Baby bliss! Rihanna and beau A$AP Rocky are still on cloud nine after welcoming their first child in May.

Before the little one's arrival, the "Umbrella" crooner, 34, was stepping out all the time to show off her bold maternity style, but these days, the pair "rarely leave their baby’s side," shared an insider. In fact, the duo have been seen out together a mere two times since becoming parents.

Though nearly three months have passed since RiRi gave birth , they've yet to post a photo or reveal the tot's name — and fans shouldn't expect any updates anytime soon.

"They’ve been going on some low-key date nights but are still focused on raising their baby boy. They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being," explained the source. "They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier."

And while the rapper, 33, has already made his first performance as a father, the Grammy winner doesn't feel the need to start ramping up her schedule again or even drop the pregnancy pounds.

"Rihanna’s not in a rush to lose the baby weight. She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly," said the insider. "Rihanna is a workaholic so it’s nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood.”

It doesn't come as much of a surprise that the singer isn't concerned about her figure, as she had so much "fun" dressing and showing off her pregnancy belly.

THANKS? CHRIS BROWN SENDS WARM WISHES TO EX RIHANNA AFTER GIVING BRITH TO BABY BOY WITH A$AP ROCKY

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," she insisted at the time. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle ,'" she told Vogue . "I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

And though the superstar received backlash for wearing things like crop tops and skintight dresses, she refused to subdue her appearance just because of a baby bump. "I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered 'decent' for pregnant women," she stated. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

Us Weekly reported on the pair's new lives as parents.

