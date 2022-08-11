ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Local nonprofit takes "Camp Healing" to children in Uvalde

By Anthony Sabella
 3 days ago
UVALDE, Texas. - A Texas community in healing is getting help from an unlikely place — Hampton Roads, Virginia.

In July, Peninsula nonprofit The HEB Foundation hosted a week-long event called "Camp Healing" for local children touched by or vulnerable to gun violence.

Founder Chanda Coston tells News 3 that while planning that event, a youth pastor contacted her from a church called Templo Cristiano/Tree City Church.

“I said, ‘Where are you calling from?’ She said, ‘Uvalde,’ and my heart sank because I knew immediately why she was calling," Coston told News 3 in a Zoom call from Maryland. "She said, ‘People are doing some wonderful things here, but I really feel like our children need this.’”

In May, 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The community is still recovering, even with the new school year just weeks away. Coston says the church wanted to host a Camp Healing event before the kids went back to class.

She says the decision to bring the event to Uvalde was a no-brainer because of its success in local communities.

The HEB Foundation

According to Coston, The HEB Foundation's "Camp Healing" events include fun activities, like games, but other activities, like art and group talks, to help children address their grief and anger in a healthy way.

The response has been big too.

While Coston says Hampton Roads-area camps attract anywhere from a handful to around a dozen kids, the Uvalde camp scheduled for Friday and Saturday, August 12-13, has nearly 60 children signed up — Some of whom are Robb Elementary students and others who knew victims in the mass shooting.

“It’s taking the moments to embrace the people and share a moment, whether it’s laughter or consoling someone or just sitting down and having a one-on-one conversation to let them know what they’re feeling and what they’re going through is important," said Coston.

Coston and her family founded The HEB Foundation in 2018 after her brother, Raghib Brooks, was shot and killed in Newport News. The organization specializes in outreach to kids and families who considered vulnerable to gun violence.

Coston tells News 3 the trip to Uvalde, which includes hiring social workers and others to help speak to children, is mostly coming out of the organization's funds.

For more information, including how to donate, click HERE .

