foxla.com
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police have officially ended their investigation into the crash that resulted in the death of actress Anne Heche and a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Mar Vista. This comes a little over a week after Heche was declared brain dead after suffering severe...
foxla.com
Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville
A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
foxla.com
Anne Heche to be taken off life support after matching with organ recipients: report
LOS ANGELES - Anne Heche is set to be removed from life support Sunday afternoon after matching with organ recipients TMZ reports. Details including how many recipients were identified or which organs will be donated were not immediately available. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash. Heche...
Teen, 17, Identified As East LA Stabbing Victim
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
Firefighters Free 2 Trapped in Overturned Vehicle
Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: Burbank firefighters worked to free two people trapped inside an overturned car at Buena Vista and Vanowen Street in the city of Burbank around 3:17 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. One male and one female with minor injuries were successfully extricated from the vehicle. Burbank Police...
Burglars crash vehicle into Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus
A group of burglars crashed a car into a high-end department store in Beverly Hills Saturday morning and managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of merchandise. It happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Neiman Marcus near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Roxbury Drive. Officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the […]
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
paininthepass.info
Man Killed In I-15 Crash Identified
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver 24-year-old Los Angeles man was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 near the town of Baker has been identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. The crash took place shortly after 5:30am August 6, 2022 near mile marker 148, near Halloran Springs Road, in the northbound lanes, California Highway Patrol said.
Girl, 16, Goes Missing in East Los Angeles
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
Canyon News
Burning Body Found At Griffith Park
GRIFFITH PARK—On August 9, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive. Firefighters discovered a body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round on fire. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department haven’t disclosed details about...
foxla.com
Man stabbed to death in Pasadena; suspect in custody
PASADENA, Calif. - One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BET
Every Victim In The Deadly Windsor Hills Intersection Crash Has Been Identified
Each person involved in the fiery, multi-vehicle collision at a Windsor Hills, California intersection earlier this month have been identified with the final two names being released to the public. According to NBC Los Angeles, 38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Natesha Lewis were killed during the August 4 crash when...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot on Sidewalk in Maywood
LA County Homicide Detectives are searching for clues in a fatal shooting in Maywood. Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Walker Ave. around 11:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders tried performing CPR to revive...
foxla.com
LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding teen driver evade officers
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers. The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
spectrumnews1.com
Bartender tells jury that LASD deputy showed gruesome Kobe crash photos at bar
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A bartender told a federal jury Thursday of being shown gruesome cell phone images of Kobe Bryant's remains by an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy who had been on the scene of the helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star and eight others two days earlier.
3 armed suspects break into Sherman Oaks home, still at large
Three armed suspects are on the loose after breaking into a home in Sherman Oaks Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive in Sherman Oaks. Police said a homeowner locked himself inside a bedroom, where he retrieved a weapon and opened fire on the home invaders through a door. Officers arrived with guns drawn, searched the home and did not find any suspects. There were no reports of any injuries. The suspects were still on the loose as of 8:17 a.m. Saturday. They fled armed with handguns, police added.
2 sought after transients shot with BB gun in Hollywood
Police are searching for two male suspects who shot at transients with a BB gun in Hollywood Thursday morning. The incident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez said. Arriving officers found two victims, believed to be transients, who had […]
