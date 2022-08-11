ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police have officially ended their investigation into the crash that resulted in the death of actress Anne Heche and a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Mar Vista. This comes a little over a week after Heche was declared brain dead after suffering severe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville

A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
VICTORVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Firefighters Free 2 Trapped in Overturned Vehicle

Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: Burbank firefighters worked to free two people trapped inside an overturned car at Buena Vista and Vanowen Street in the city of Burbank around 3:17 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. One male and one female with minor injuries were successfully extricated from the vehicle. Burbank Police...
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Burglars crash vehicle into Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus

A group of burglars crashed a car into a high-end department store in Beverly Hills Saturday morning and managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of merchandise. It happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Neiman Marcus near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Roxbury Drive. Officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tupper
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Marley
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
paininthepass.info

Man Killed In I-15 Crash Identified

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A driver 24-year-old Los Angeles man was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 near the town of Baker has been identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. The crash took place shortly after 5:30am August 6, 2022 near mile marker 148, near Halloran Springs Road, in the northbound lanes, California Highway Patrol said.
BAKER, CA
Canyon News

Burning Body Found At Griffith Park

GRIFFITH PARK—On August 9, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive. Firefighters discovered a body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round on fire. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department haven’t disclosed details about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fox News
foxla.com

Man stabbed to death in Pasadena; suspect in custody

PASADENA, Calif. - One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Found Fatally Shot on Sidewalk in Maywood

LA County Homicide Detectives are searching for clues in a fatal shooting in Maywood. Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Walker Ave. around 11:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders tried performing CPR to revive...
MAYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 armed suspects break into Sherman Oaks home, still at large

Three armed suspects are on the loose after breaking into a home in Sherman Oaks Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive in Sherman Oaks. Police said a homeowner locked himself inside a bedroom, where he retrieved a weapon and opened fire on the home invaders through a door. Officers arrived with guns drawn, searched the home and did not find any suspects. There were no reports of any injuries. The suspects were still on the loose as of 8:17 a.m. Saturday. They fled armed with handguns, police added. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 sought after transients shot with BB gun in Hollywood

Police are searching for two male suspects who shot at transients with a BB gun in Hollywood Thursday morning. The incident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez said. Arriving officers found two victims, believed to be transients, who had […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy