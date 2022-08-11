Hopefully everyone noticed the American flags that were put out on the electric poles over the 4th of July holiday weekend. It looked so patriotic and what a symbol of liberty for all, to be enjoyed by everyone driving through our town. Can you imagine how nice it would look if we had American Flags displayed on the poles going all the way through town on the main street for Memorial Day, 4th of July, Veterans Day, Flag Day, and Labor Day?

LYNDON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO