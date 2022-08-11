Read full article on original website
13abc.com
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
peakofohio.com
Morris caught after trying to elude police
A Bellefontaine man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase just outside of downtown Monday evening around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows traveling northbound on Walker Street. Officers were familiar with the vehicle. They knew the operator, Nicholas Morris,...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police find 14 pounds of weed in man’s closet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was charged Monday with dealing drugs after police found 14 pounds of marijuana in bags in his closet, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Around 2 p.m. on July 21, Fort Wayne Police served a search warrant at the home...
peakofohio.com
Burkholder arrested after allegedly choking his 80-year-old grandmother
A Lakeview man was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday night around 11 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence in Lakeview regarding a domestic disturbance. Deputies were informed that a second shift unit had also dealt with the same male suspect, Brent Burkholder, 34,...
Lima News
Lima man sentenced in Putnam County for impaired driving
OTTAWA — A 39-year-old Lima man was sentenced to three months in jail for an impaired driving conviction that resulted in him losing his vehicle in the Ottawa River. Joseph C. Skiba was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Putnam County Jail for an amended charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh. The judge suspended 90 days of the sentence and gave him credit for five days served. He was fined $1,000 with $625 suspended upon successful completion of probation and court costs. His license was suspended for two years as of Nov. 15, 2021 and he was placed on five years of community control. He was given driving privileges to work, counseling and the probation department. Skiba was ordered to report to the jail at 8 a.m. today.
WANE-TV
Court docs: DNA ties man to rape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.
hometownstations.com
Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office investigate Saturday morning shooting
Media release from Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Emerald Township - Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner.
hometownstations.com
Expansion in the works for the Auglaize County Jail
A needed expansion is coming for the Auglaize County Jail. HDR design firm evaluated the facility last year and confirmed that expansion is needed for their female unit along with the medical and mental health area. At this time the jail only has one female block that holds 11 inmates, leaving the intake area as the only option to house additional females. Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees says expanding capacity within the existing footprint will help fulfill the current need and help corrections officers do their job better.
Report: Three fatal crashes in Allen County in July
LIMA — There were three fatal crashes on Allen County roadways during the month of July, according to the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition. Both the current number of fatal crashes and the number of traffic-related fatalities in Allen County so far this year are now up to six, according to a release from the coalition. In 2021, there were six fatal crashes and seven total fatalities reported through the month of July.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Parents of toddler who suffered severe burns from coffee facing charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The parents of a 2-year-old girl who suffered severe burns from spilled coffee are now facing felony charges for being slow to get her care, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors have formally charged 27-year-old Rachel Naomi Meade and...
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Thursday afternoon just after 3:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they were on patrol in Belle Center when they conducted a random registration check on the vehicle in front of them. The check showed the registered owner of the...
Times-Bulletin
Trespassing/shooting investigation under way in Paulding County
CECIL — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the investigation indicate 28-year-old Kurtis P. Puckett...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Aug. 12-14)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on North Clinton near the Coldwater Road split, southeast of Glenbrook Square mall. Details are limited, but a Fort Wayne police officer on the scene told WANE 15 it appeared the motorcycle...
wamwamfm.com
Cocaine KingPin Near Ft. Wayne Sentenced
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — From Mexico to Fort Wayne, they would truck kilos of cocaine for distribution. Police called them the largest drug ring in Northern Indiana. On Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Allan L. Bates to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal he previously made with federal prosecutors, closing a case that uncovered 100 kilos of cocaine and more than $5.9 million in cash during a series of searches in 2015.
WANE-TV
One person shot after a fight in southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Ventura Lane Friday evening. Police say two people got into a fight, and one was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
hometownstations.com
Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
hometownstations.com
Celina couple arrested on federal charges
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina couple is in federal custody for taking part in the January 6th incident at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Don and Shawndale Chilcoat are in the Lucas County Jail on the federal charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct on Capital Grounds; Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings; and Obstruction or Impeding any Official Proceeding.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Robbery during drug deal led to shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They lured him into the crowded SUV under the guise they would be doing a drug deal. A “quad” of cocaine for $550. But once he handed over the drugs, the man began to get punched from all angles. He escaped the beatdown by jumping out of the SUV, and that’s when the gunfire erupted. Bullets pierced his legs and he was left in a near north side street with wounds so severe doctors would need to do reconstructive surgery on his bladder and legs.
wktn.com
Two Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Kenton Wednesday Night
A domestic violence incident was reported to Kenton Police at just before ten Wednesday night. According to the report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of North Main Street. After investigating, Vivian Nalls was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. Also arrested was Darrrl Nalls...
