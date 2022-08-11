ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’

By Sean McDowell, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5DqO_0hDaQG4v00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoy the summer heat while you can. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a rough winter ahead.

The Farmer’s Almanac provides a forecast every year. Publishers said they decided to release winter predictions earlier than ever because of the extreme heat, drought, or torrential flooding that plagued different regions.

It warns this winter will be cold and snowy for people living in Kansas and Missouri.

Kansas City area gets $75M for road, other improvements

While that describes many winters in the Kansas City area, the Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “hibernation zone” and uses “glacial, snow-filled” to describe what will be heading to the metro in a few short months.

States in the North Central part of the country may experience extremely cold temperatures. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts those temperatures could drop to 40 degrees below zero.

The frigid temperature is expected to stretch into Texas and Florida where the Farmer’s Almanac predicts “chilly” and “shivery” weather. A snowy winter is predicted for the eastern half of the country.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has a similarly snowy prediction for winter.

“Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons,” Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, said. “One half of the U.S. will be dealing with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.”

People who love winter in Kansas City are in the right location, according to the almanacs’ predictions.

Can you trust it?

But FOX4 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier disagrees with the almanacs’ methods of predicting winter weather. Lanier, who is trained as a weather professional with a meteorology degree, said the almanac uses broad, general statements to predict weather.

FOX4 Weather: View the latest Kansas City forecasts, maps and radar

Lanier believes its too difficult to comprise focused forecasts months in advance. Lanier crunched numbers from the almanac’s last 10 forecasts for the Kansas City metro, and found the Farmer’s Almanac was correct only 35% of the time during that decade.

“We’ve had some winters that are warmer than normal or lower snowfall amounts than normal. The Farmers Almanac is always coming out saying it’s going to be snowier and colder than normal, that’s not necessarily always the case,” Lanier said Friday.

Looking ahead

While the Farmer’s Almanac forecast has many talking, Kansas City leaders aren’t as concerned.

Sherae Honeycutt, a spokesperson for Kansas City’s Department of Public Works, said preparations for the coming winter began in May.

Honeycutt said city salt piles are already home to 38,000 tons of gritty salt ready for winter roads, and, as usual, city employees who are currently filling potholes and mowing grass will drive snowplows.

“Every winter is different, and while we have aspects like the Farmers’ Almanac and things like that that give clues as to how the winter will go, we really don’t know what will happen until the winter starts. Once we see those forecasts, once we’re able to look at that, then we know what we need,” Honeycutt said.

Almanac aside, an Evergy spokesperson said the utility company uses professional weather services to forecast winter concerns.

KCPD detective says he was demoted for reporting illegal search: lawsuit

Evergy is part of the Southwest Power Pool, and according to Andrew Baker, that alliance can help avoid a repeat of early 2021. That’s when Winter Storm Uri hit Texas, and utility companies there needed to conduct emergency outages due to high demands.

“Being part of the SPP is a true benefit to customers that offers reliability when we do see these extreme temperatures,” Baker said. “When we see the warm we saw a couple of weeks ago, and then, the Kansas City winter temperatures here. Being part of the SPP provides that ability to provide grid stability when we see extreme temperatures.”

Baker said Evergy is always preparing for summer’s high heat as well as winter’s chill — both of which put high demand on power grids.

He said spring and fall are usually when maintenance is performed at power plants to ensure they’re ready — for whenever summertime turns to winter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 18

Jeff Clark
3d ago

To funny. The Farmers almanac has been wrong for the last 10 to 30 years.

Reply(5)
8
Related
1440 WROK

Make Sure NOT To Visit These Illinois and Missouri Attractions

There are just some places you just don't want to visit this summer. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Hibernation#Potholes#Farmers Almanac#Summer Heat#The Old Farmer S Almanac
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO
fox4kc.com

Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2now.com

Heavy rain may be back in St. Louis next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a hot and dry forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty close to 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday in the St. Louis area with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A dry cold front will slip into the area during the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
LJWORLD

Unearthing clues from when western Kansas was ‘hell’s aquarium’

Castle Rock Badlands — How do you save sea turtles from climate change? Maybe start by digging around in the arid badlands of western Kansas. Eighty million years ago, this dry, desolate landscape was completely covered by water, teeming with exotic forms of life. And the remnants of that...
fox4kc.com

Zip Trip Detours: North Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In North Kansas City, Chicken N Pickle is an entertainment complex unlike any other. “I always say that Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports, but Chicken N Pickle in itself is also one of the fastest growing places,” said Cole Thompson, pickleball manager.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy