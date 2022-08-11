Since fall is a good time to plant most types of trees and shrubs, some of you may be starting to think more about landscape plans. The phrase “right plant, right place” encompasses much of what people need to know about landscaping. Plants should be well-suited to our climate, including our temperatures and the amount of rainfall that we get. We also need to appropriately match plants to the conditions of particular sites.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO