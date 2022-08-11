Read full article on original website
Parish jail report for Aug. 11, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Aug. 11, 2022:. Marty Palmer, criminal mischief-false report of a crime, resisting a police officer with force or violence-13A Darrell Swindle, parole violation. Randy Batiste, fugitive other jurisdiction. Frank Hamilton, obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism, improper lane...
Judge rules in favor of parish rancher sued by sheriff over sales taxes
Louisiana District Judge Alan Zaunbrecher ruled Thursday that a Mt. Hermon rancher does not have to pay sales taxes on sales of meat from his sheep and Black Angus cattle. Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal, serving as ex-officio tax collector of the parish, said he was instructed by counsel to bring a lawsuit against Jason Smith, of Mt. Hermon. Many farm products are exempt from state sales tax, but the lawsuit argued that Smith’s meat sales should not be exempt because the meat had to be processed rather than sold as is.
Washington Parish Library staff saves kitten trapped in plastic
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Washington Parish Library staff members Waleah Dillon and Karen Galivan finally managed to catch a kitten that has been eluding library staff for weeks. Outside of the Franklinton Branch, a family of cats has taken residence: the momma cat, the daddy cat, their three kittens, and another kitten (likely from momma cat’s previous relationship). Staff have been watching over the cats and were deeply upset when one of the kittens became stuck in what appeared to be the lid of a Slurpee cup that had been carelessly discarded.
Community Calendar for Aug. 13-14, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa City Schools has announced that it continues to serve meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-23 school year at no charge. Students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites: Bogalusa High School, Central Elementary School and Byrd Avenue Primary School. For additional information, contact Lorene Randazzo with the Child Nutrition Program at 985-281-2124, larandazzo@bogschools.org, or visit her office at 1705 Sullivan Drive in Bogalusa.
Breland: ‘Making do’ with what is available
Two broom-straw brooms are hanging on the wall of the carport just for the sake of reminding of times when people had to make the things they needed. At least once a year, old broom-straw would be gathered from a nearby field, and formed into a broom, using strong cord to hold it in place. These were necessary to have for the home in old times.
Ferguson: Match the plant to the site
Since fall is a good time to plant most types of trees and shrubs, some of you may be starting to think more about landscape plans. The phrase “right plant, right place” encompasses much of what people need to know about landscaping. Plants should be well-suited to our climate, including our temperatures and the amount of rainfall that we get. We also need to appropriately match plants to the conditions of particular sites.
Sports Briefs
The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Bogalusa Country Club. Registration will start at 8 a.m. with tee time set for 9 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. The cost for the two-person scramble is $100 per golfer. The cost includes cart,...
