Axios

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
DALLAS, TX
Chalkbeat

Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch

Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
EDUCATION
CNN

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
EDUCATION
Education
Lefty Graves

Grade School Principal forced student to play with a bully

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Some people were lucky enough to go to the same school system all through school; I am not one of those people. I went to 22 schools before I graduated from high school. My father was somewhat nomadic, and his job required that we frequently move until I was in high school.
CBS Miami

As back-to-school nears, the fight over cellphones in classrooms rages on

As summer begins to draw to a close, back-to-school season promises the renewal of an ongoing fight over whether cellphones should be allowed in the classroom. With students' mental health top of mind, many teachers, school leaders and state legislators have been pushing for tighter restrictions — saying that after decades of studying technology's grip on American kids and years of competing for students' attention, they've had enough. "It's a losing battle for kids & their brain," Tyler Rablin, a high school teacher in Sunnyside, Washington, tweeted in May. Rablin, who wrote that he once championed phones in the classroom as a learning...
EDUCATION
NBC News

Nationwide teacher shortage prompts ‘scramble’ ahead of the school year

An ongoing teacher shortage across the United States is forcing officials to act quickly to come up with solutions before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. "We're seeing what I guess we could call a mad scramble to try to fill classrooms," Marisol Garcia, president of the Arizona Education Association, told NBC News reporter Jesse Kirsch in a special report that aired Monday on TODAY.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Getting Ready for Kindergarten

Starting kindergarten is a momentous event for children and their parents. It can be exciting and scary – and often both at the same time. But there are lots of strategies to make the transition a smooth one. Here's some advice on what to expect and how to help...
EDUCATION

