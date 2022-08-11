Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Another Texas school district requiring students to use see-through backpacks after Uvalde shooting
The Dallas Independent School District announced a change in safety guidelines that requires all middle and high school students to use a clear or mesh backpack when on campus, echoing moves made by other school districts in Texas after the deadly elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde. Clear backpacks would...
Back-to-school by the numbers: Key stats about students, teachers and the school year
Back-to-school season is already upon us. As millions of parents and guardians across the country prep their children for a new year of learning, few know how much is spent on school supplies. Few also know how many students and teachers attend public and private institutions — and other key...
Mask Mandates Return To Some School Districts Amid COVID Uptick
A majority of U.S. counties are experiencing medium or high community spread, the CDC says.
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch
Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
Grade School Principal forced student to play with a bully
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Some people were lucky enough to go to the same school system all through school; I am not one of those people. I went to 22 schools before I graduated from high school. My father was somewhat nomadic, and his job required that we frequently move until I was in high school.
Parents Magazine
There's a Teacher Shortage Hitting Our Schools—Here's What To Expect When School Starts
Students around the country will be returning to school this month and next. Though it's unclear how many educators have left the profession—temporarily or permanently—in the last year, districts and states around the U.S. are grappling with an ongoing teacher shortage. A recent story in The Texas Tribune...
Schools Try Bonuses, Stipends to Attract & Keep Teachers in a Tight Labor Market
The competition for labor has never been more intense. In the private sector, the percentage of workers quitting their jobs recently hit an all-time high, as millions of employees searched for higher pay and better working conditions. The turnover rates in public education are not as high, but schools have still faced staffing challenges that […]
As back-to-school nears, the fight over cellphones in classrooms rages on
As summer begins to draw to a close, back-to-school season promises the renewal of an ongoing fight over whether cellphones should be allowed in the classroom. With students' mental health top of mind, many teachers, school leaders and state legislators have been pushing for tighter restrictions — saying that after decades of studying technology's grip on American kids and years of competing for students' attention, they've had enough. "It's a losing battle for kids & their brain," Tyler Rablin, a high school teacher in Sunnyside, Washington, tweeted in May. Rablin, who wrote that he once championed phones in the classroom as a learning...
Nationwide teacher shortage prompts ‘scramble’ ahead of the school year
An ongoing teacher shortage across the United States is forcing officials to act quickly to come up with solutions before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. "We're seeing what I guess we could call a mad scramble to try to fill classrooms," Marisol Garcia, president of the Arizona Education Association, told NBC News reporter Jesse Kirsch in a special report that aired Monday on TODAY.
US News and World Report
Getting Ready for Kindergarten
Starting kindergarten is a momentous event for children and their parents. It can be exciting and scary – and often both at the same time. But there are lots of strategies to make the transition a smooth one. Here's some advice on what to expect and how to help...
California Becomes First State To Offer Free Public School Lunches
As of the 2022-2023 school year, all California public school students will have access to free meals, thanks to the state’s Universal Meals Program. The program makes breakfast and lunch available to all six million students, no matter family income level. This program makes California the first state in...
