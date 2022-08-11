ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question

When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Frost Talks Offensive Improvement, Prep for Ireland

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Saturday's practice. Frost addressed the improvement of several offensive position groups as the Huskers prep for their trip to Ireland. "The guys show up to work every day," Frost said. "I think they're hungry. We're cleaning stuff up...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
York News-Times

Zone Read: Breaking down the area’s top returners on the gridiron

YORK – The 2022 high school football season is set to kick off in just under a month, with teams beginning to take to the gridiron on Aug. 25, the first day of the season. With the return of Friday Night Lights quickly approaching, the York News-Times will break down the best returning football players in the coverage area over the next four weeks. Selections were based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
YORK, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Mark Whipple
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#College Football#49ers#American Football#Nu#Florida State
WOWT

Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students

Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1011now.com

Introducing Cole Miller! New 10/11 evening anchor

New transportation center coming to downtown Lincoln. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets. Rental assistance program winding down. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy