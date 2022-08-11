Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question
When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
York News-Times
Scott Frost, Bryan Applewhite set to sort top running backs after 'giant leap' in camp
Nebraska plans to fly all 110 of its training camp participants to Ireland. Since it’s a Big Ten game, some of those players won’t suit up. That means hard choices for playing time — none tougher than the one Scott Frost and Bryan Applewhite face with NU’s running backs.
Nebraska football got at least one AP Top 25 vote heading into 2022
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 campaign. It was the fifth straight losing season for the Huskers in what has been a run that hasn’t been seen in Lincoln for decades. When trying to figure out what to expect this season, most people are talking about...
News Channel Nebraska
Frost Talks Offensive Improvement, Prep for Ireland
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Saturday's practice. Frost addressed the improvement of several offensive position groups as the Huskers prep for their trip to Ireland. "The guys show up to work every day," Frost said. "I think they're hungry. We're cleaning stuff up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Watch now: Frost says Decoldest Crawford will miss 'extended' time with injury
Red Report: Decoldest Crawford out with knee injury, but Frost says WRs are still ‘deeper than ever’. Nebraska coach Scott Frost provided an update on Decoldest Crawford, Turner Corcoran and special teams depth as NU's season opener draws closer.
York News-Times
How NU's Kaitlyn Hord used kickboxing to stay active while in college volleyball limbo
Last winter, Kaitlyn Hord was in limbo. Hord wasn't a part of the Penn State program, having entered the transfer portal after the season ended. She also wasn't officially in the fold at Nebraska yet because she still had to finish up classes needed to graduate. So, Hord was just...
York News-Times
Zone Read: Breaking down the area’s top returners on the gridiron
YORK – The 2022 high school football season is set to kick off in just under a month, with teams beginning to take to the gridiron on Aug. 25, the first day of the season. With the return of Friday Night Lights quickly approaching, the York News-Times will break down the best returning football players in the coverage area over the next four weeks. Selections were based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area
Vandalism closed the popular floating playground at Louisville State Rec Area and officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
WOWT
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
WOWT
Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students
Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
WOWT
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
1011now.com
Introducing Cole Miller! New 10/11 evening anchor
New transportation center coming to downtown Lincoln. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets. Rental assistance program winding down. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be...
Troubled foster care provider Saint Francis Ministries sues former executives
The former provider of child welfare services in the Omaha-metro area, St. Francis Ministries, is suing its leader, IT director and general counsel.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
Comments / 0