ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station

A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Subway Cleaner Suffers Broken Bones in Bronx Station Attack, Transit Union Says

A New York City subway cleaner was left bloodied and with broken bones in an attack that the head of NYC Transit called "outrageous and unacceptable." The transit workers' union, TWU Local 100, said that Anthony Nelson was attacked around 9:30 a.m. Friday outside the Pelham Bay subway station in the Bronx. After being told that a man was harassing people outside the station, Nelson went to get a look of the individual in order to provide a description to authorities, according to the union.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
CBS New York

Taxi drivers rally after passengers accused of beating driver to death

NEW YORK -- There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him.That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying to support his family, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."I don't know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost," Abigail Barwuah said.The widow of Kutin Gyimah could not hold back her tears while talking about her beloved husband, who was killed in Far Rockaway."He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Avenue at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Train Tracks#Mosholu Train Yard#Fdny#Montefiore Hospital#The Mosholu Yard#New Yorkers
CBS New York

Taxi driver killed on the job in Queens

NEW YORK -- A New York City taxi driver was killed while on the job Saturday, and police say the deadly attack may have been a botched robbery.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, we're told within two hours after he left for work, police called his family with the tragic news.Fifty-two-year-old Kutin Gyimah, described as a peaceful man, took his last ride at work Saturday morning.Police say he brought five passengers, three males and two females, to their Far Rockaway destination around 6:30 a.m. It was there, at Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard, where the suspects allegedly didn't pay their...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NBC New York

5 People Wanted in Connection to NYC Cabbie Deadly Beat Down

Police are investigating the death of a yellow cab driver found lying on the ground early Saturday morning -- allegedly left there by the passengers that tried to rob him and delivered a fatal blow to the head. NYPD officials said the 52-year-old driver, Kutin Gyimah, stopped his taxi mini-van...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy