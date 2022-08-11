ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ormond Beach apartments approved; lack of integrity accused

Before a vote on a major redevelopment project, a candidate for Ormond Beach City Commission insinuated some elected city leaders lack integrity. The accusation came as commissioners were getting ready to vote on a $60 million plan to replace the abandoned, deteriorating Regal Cinema with luxury apartments. Joseph Valerio, candidate...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Study: Flagler’s Beaches Are Eroding Critically, and Will Cost County Alone $5 to $13 Million a Year to Slow

This is not what residents of Flagler Beach–or Flagler County–want to hear, certainly not after huge and alarming carve-out of sand and dunes north of the pier in the last two weeks: anecdotal speculation to the contrary, much of that sand is not coming back. Not unless documented erosion trends of the last 49 years, or documented acceleration of erosion in the past 10, is to reverse course.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

WATCH: Florida county sheriff announces deputies to carry rifles in schools

Brevard County school resource deputies will carry rifles in county schools in an effort to make them safer, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced his office would partner with other law enforcement agencies during a four-minute long Facebook video posted Monday,. Ivey said he “wanted to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Where we’re from

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Witnesses Describe Tense Interaction Between Joe Mullins, Linda Hansen at Flagler Early Voting

PALM COAST, Fla. - The first day of early voting was smooth and harmonious for the most part. There was, however, one dispute at Palm Coast's Flagler County Public Library which quickly ballooned into mass rumor and intrigue through Flagler's political community: a dispute between incumbent County Commission candidate Joe Mullins, and Linda Hansen, Republican activist and wife of fellow incumbent candidate Greg Hansen.
PALM COAST, FL
askflagler.com

Rick Staly Announces No Endorsements in 2022 Palm Coast Elections

PALM COAST – Sheriff Rick Staly released a statement on Thursday clarifying to the community that he would not be issuing endorsements in the 2022 Palm Coast City Council elections. Though Staly did not mention a candidate by name, the clarification came in the wake of an apparent assumption that Staly had endorsed Alan Lowe, a candidate for the District 2 seat.
PALM COAST, FL
floridarambler.com

De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more

For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
cityofoviedo.net

Oviedo in the News

The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
OVIEDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

A $3.1 million condo can seem a little eye-popping in plain text, but a quick look at the 3-story waterfront home in Mount Dora explains the cost. Orlando Business Journal reported that the purple lakefront tri-level on Lake Dora is the most expensive condo currently on the market in Orlando and a tour of the property justifies the price tag.
ORLANDO, FL

