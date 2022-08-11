Read full article on original website
AdventHealth creates new nursing unit to help patients transition from hospital to home
DELAND, Fla. — AdventHealth is helping patients go from the hospital bed to home with a new nursing unit. The Transitional Care Unit opened at AdventHealth DeLand and will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit will provide services and amenities...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ormond Beach apartments approved; lack of integrity accused
Before a vote on a major redevelopment project, a candidate for Ormond Beach City Commission insinuated some elected city leaders lack integrity. The accusation came as commissioners were getting ready to vote on a $60 million plan to replace the abandoned, deteriorating Regal Cinema with luxury apartments. Joseph Valerio, candidate...
flaglerlive.com
Study: Flagler’s Beaches Are Eroding Critically, and Will Cost County Alone $5 to $13 Million a Year to Slow
This is not what residents of Flagler Beach–or Flagler County–want to hear, certainly not after huge and alarming carve-out of sand and dunes north of the pier in the last two weeks: anecdotal speculation to the contrary, much of that sand is not coming back. Not unless documented erosion trends of the last 49 years, or documented acceleration of erosion in the past 10, is to reverse course.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 13, 2022
Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
Safety and education are top priorities as Volusia County students return to class on Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County parents and students are enjoying one last day of summer break before going back to school. The district has been preparing for months to welcome everyone back starting on Monday. School safety and academics are what the district’s new superintendent says she’ll prioritize...
Volunteers help restore veteran grave site in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers in Melbourne came out by the dozens on Saturday to help show their support for veterans. Among those lending a hand were Veteran Cemetery Restoration Inc. and nearly 90 volunteers from the community, including current and former high school students, American Legion Post 191 and about 50 JROTC members.
americanmilitarynews.com
WATCH: Florida county sheriff announces deputies to carry rifles in schools
Brevard County school resource deputies will carry rifles in county schools in an effort to make them safer, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced his office would partner with other law enforcement agencies during a four-minute long Facebook video posted Monday,. Ivey said he “wanted to...
Villages Daily Sun
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Witnesses Describe Tense Interaction Between Joe Mullins, Linda Hansen at Flagler Early Voting
PALM COAST, Fla. - The first day of early voting was smooth and harmonious for the most part. There was, however, one dispute at Palm Coast's Flagler County Public Library which quickly ballooned into mass rumor and intrigue through Flagler's political community: a dispute between incumbent County Commission candidate Joe Mullins, and Linda Hansen, Republican activist and wife of fellow incumbent candidate Greg Hansen.
askflagler.com
Rick Staly Announces No Endorsements in 2022 Palm Coast Elections
PALM COAST – Sheriff Rick Staly released a statement on Thursday clarifying to the community that he would not be issuing endorsements in the 2022 Palm Coast City Council elections. Though Staly did not mention a candidate by name, the clarification came in the wake of an apparent assumption that Staly had endorsed Alan Lowe, a candidate for the District 2 seat.
Volunteers help clean up trash on New Smyrna Beach with a tasty reward
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach is now cleaner for its weekend visitors. The Volusia-Flagler branch of the Surfrider Foundation hosted a beach cleanup event Saturday. Volunteers helped pick up trash on the beach and raise awareness about litter and plastic pollution. After the cleanup, volunteers were...
floridarambler.com
De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more
For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
flaglerlive.com
1st Early Voting Day Begins With Harmony and a Cross-Party Prayer. Then Joe Mullins Shows Up.
There was so much good will and harmony among candidates and their supporters on this first day of early voting at the public library on Palm Coast Parkway that Sims Jones, a Democratic candidate for City Council, led a prayer with Republicans, including one of his opponents, Theresa Pontieri, before the day’s campaigning began.
villages-news.com
99-year-old Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing
A 99-year-old Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust. Kimbrough, who will turn 100 on...
cityofoviedo.net
Oviedo in the News
The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
orlandoweekly.com
At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A $3.1 million condo can seem a little eye-popping in plain text, but a quick look at the 3-story waterfront home in Mount Dora explains the cost. Orlando Business Journal reported that the purple lakefront tri-level on Lake Dora is the most expensive condo currently on the market in Orlando and a tour of the property justifies the price tag.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
spacecoastdaily.com
Get Tickets Now: Molly Hatchet Set to Play Free Concert Nov. 18 at Space Coast State Fair
GET TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE FOR MOLLY HATCHET TICKETS. VIP tickets are available for the Molly Hatchet concert for $49, which include a comfortable seat in front of the stage, fair admission, free unlimited fair rides, free shows and access to a private bar. The Space Coast State...
