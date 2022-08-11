Read full article on original website
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
Recap Of Friday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line results from its pivotal U.S. Phase 3 study in infants evaluating its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). The study met two co-primary objectives, associated with immunogenicity responses. Pfizer shares traded in a range of $48.55 to $50.39 on a day volume of 24.91 million shares, closed regular trading session at $50.11.
3 Dividend Plays To Watch in Semiconductors With The CHIPS Act As Law of The Land
President Joe Biden recently signed the $280 billion dollar CHIPS and Science Act, setting aside roughly $52 billion dollars to bolster the U.S. computer chip sector. After supply chain shortages and record demand for semiconductors, the CHIPS act will boost the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry to better compete with China.
These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
George Soros's Investment Firm Takes Position In Tesla, Bulks Up On These Tech Stocks In Q2
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Coinbase Says Layer 2 Solutions Could Eat Ethereum's Lunch
A recent research report from Coinbase Global Inc COIN warned that Layer 2 scaling solutions for Ethereum ETH/USD could potentially end up diverting revenue away from ETH itself. What Happened: Layer 2 networks like Optimism OP/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD and Arbitrum may well become the application layers hosting the bulk of...
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RBB Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB" or the "Company") RBB.
Columbia Care Seed & Strain Pre-Rolls Hit New York Cannabis Market
Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF CCHW CCHW (FSE:3LP) launched Seed & Strain brand pre-rolls in all four of its dispensaries in New York. The dispensaries will soon be stocked with Seed & Strain whole flower and vapes, which will be made available to wholesale partners in the coming weeks. Seed &...
4 Solid REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 8%
For the first half of 2022, the S&P 500 fell 20.6%, its worst showing since 1970. The U.S. inflation rate for June was 9.1%. Economists are looking for it to go even higher in the months ahead. At the end of July, the Federal Reserve hiked its Fed Funds rate...
Unimpressed Analyst Questions Ansys's New Forecast Over Durability, Industry Tailwinds
Earlier this week, ANSYS, Inc ANSS held a virtual analyst day. Ansys clocked 6% revenue growth in Q2 to $473.9 million, beating the consensus of $467 million. EPS of $1.77 beat the consensus of $1.60. After digesting the new 2025 targets and connecting with IR, KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino came...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,122,448 shares at $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.00. Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. ________________________________________
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training" or the "Company") FXLV. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether F45...
How Is Apple Bullish On iPhone Sales While Overall Industry Is Pessimistic?
Apple Inc AAPL has urged suppliers to build at least as many next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, Bloomberg reports. The iPhone maker is betting on its affluent clientele and declining competition to beat the global electronics turn. Apple asked assemblers to make 90 million of its newest devices,...
Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Drops Alibaba, JD.com But Bulks Up On This Chinese Tech Stock
Ray Dalio's hedge fund capitalized on the modest rebound in Chinese tech stocks in Q2 to book profits. Bridgewater Associates, billionaire investor Ray Dalio's hedge fund, has wiped its portfolio clean of almost all Chinese stocks. What Happened: Bridgewater, which Dalio founded in 1975, sold all 7.48 million shares Alibaba...
LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News
Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
DST Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of Officers
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – TheNewswire - August 9, 2022 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") DST DST (OTC:DNDDF) is pleased to announce that the three nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 4, 2022 (the "Record Date"), were elected to the Corporation's Board of Directors during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") that was held in Montreal on August 8, 2022. These directors are Messrs. Mario Jacob, Robert Sellars and David Lemieux. A total of 55,212,559 Subordinated Voting Shares and 2,500,000 Multiple-Voting Shares were voted by proxies, representing 86.01% of the shares issued and outstanding at the Record Date.
