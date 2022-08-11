Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And CrimeEdgewater, FL
De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more
For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
SEE: Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach
VIDEO: Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach Centuries-old anchor unearthed on Flagler County beach. , Fla. — An anchor that may be more than 200 years old has been unveiled on a Flagler Beach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Archaeologists believe recent erosion exposed the...
Winn-Dixie Will Open at The Apopka City Center in Early 2023
The Apopka City Center will also have Brew Theory Marketplace and a Starbucks
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. Organizers said the...
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando
What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Blue pop-ups with question marks are appearing around Orlando. Here’s what inside
ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s in the box?. Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
WATCH: Florida county sheriff announces deputies to carry rifles in schools
Brevard County school resource deputies will carry rifles in county schools in an effort to make them safer, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced his office would partner with other law enforcement agencies during a four-minute long Facebook video posted Monday,. Ivey said he “wanted to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Get Tickets Now: Molly Hatchet Set to Play Free Concert Nov. 18 at Space Coast State Fair
GET TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE FOR MOLLY HATCHET TICKETS. VIP tickets are available for the Molly Hatchet concert for $49, which include a comfortable seat in front of the stage, fair admission, free unlimited fair rides, free shows and access to a private bar. The Space Coast State...
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
Volunteers help clean up trash on New Smyrna Beach with a tasty reward
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach is now cleaner for its weekend visitors. The Volusia-Flagler branch of the Surfrider Foundation hosted a beach cleanup event Saturday. Volunteers helped pick up trash on the beach and raise awareness about litter and plastic pollution. After the cleanup, volunteers were...
9 things to do this weekend: Boats, beaches and Caribbean culture
ORLANDO, Fla. — As students around Central Florida adjust to going back to school this week, it is important to still make time for some fun. Here are some of the events going on around Central Florida this weekend. • Orlando Boat Show. The Orlando Boat Show will be...
Daytona Beach police investigating body found
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are investigating after a body was found in some woods near Halifax Hospital Thursday. Police say the body is that of an adult male and because of significant composition, the medical examiner is working to determine who the person is and how he died.
STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida
The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
Witnesses Describe Tense Interaction Between Joe Mullins, Linda Hansen at Flagler Early Voting
PALM COAST, Fla. - The first day of early voting was smooth and harmonious for the most part. There was, however, one dispute at Palm Coast's Flagler County Public Library which quickly ballooned into mass rumor and intrigue through Flagler's political community: a dispute between incumbent County Commission candidate Joe Mullins, and Linda Hansen, Republican activist and wife of fellow incumbent candidate Greg Hansen.
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
Volunteers help restore veteran grave site in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers in Melbourne came out by the dozens on Saturday to help show their support for veterans. Among those lending a hand were Veteran Cemetery Restoration Inc. and nearly 90 volunteers from the community, including current and former high school students, American Legion Post 191 and about 50 JROTC members.
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
Oviedo in the News
The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
