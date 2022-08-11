ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridarambler.com

De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more

For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Deland, FL
City
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Volusia County, FL
Government
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
City
Ponce Inlet, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando

What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Helton
americanmilitarynews.com

WATCH: Florida county sheriff announces deputies to carry rifles in schools

Brevard County school resource deputies will carry rifles in county schools in an effort to make them safer, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced his office would partner with other law enforcement agencies during a four-minute long Facebook video posted Monday,. Ivey said he “wanted to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Volunteers#Manhattan#Heartwor
WESH

Daytona Beach police investigating body found

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are investigating after a body was found in some woods near Halifax Hospital Thursday. Police say the body is that of an adult male and because of significant composition, the medical examiner is working to determine who the person is and how he died.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Witnesses Describe Tense Interaction Between Joe Mullins, Linda Hansen at Flagler Early Voting

PALM COAST, Fla. - The first day of early voting was smooth and harmonious for the most part. There was, however, one dispute at Palm Coast's Flagler County Public Library which quickly ballooned into mass rumor and intrigue through Flagler's political community: a dispute between incumbent County Commission candidate Joe Mullins, and Linda Hansen, Republican activist and wife of fellow incumbent candidate Greg Hansen.
PALM COAST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
NASCAR
News Break
Politics
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
FLORIDA STATE
cityofoviedo.net

Oviedo in the News

The Oviedo City Charter provides that the City Manager present the City Council with a proposed budget on or before July 31st. The FY 2022-2023 includes a tentative millage rate of 5.3350 mills for the General Fund and 0.1400 mills for the General Obligation Bonds, for a total millage rate of 5.4750 mills. The City Council will discuss the Proposed Budget at a work session on August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM with Budget Hearings occurring on September 8th (Thursday) and September 19th, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
OVIEDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy