New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch

"You think you look pretty?" Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. "Yes," replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Chef Adolfo Perez Palavicini, of Adolfo's on Frenchmen, dies at 63

Through 25 years of change on Frenchmen Street, Adolfo's Restaurant has remained a consistent presence for soulful Italian cuisine in the middle of the nightlife bustle. The restaurant will continue, but now without its founder. Adolfo Perez Palavicini died Friday at age 63, his wife, Kim Perez, confirmed. He...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Eater

New Orleans's Newest, Fanciest Food Hall Arrives Downtown

A highly-anticipated, Black-owned food hall replacing the former Auction House Market makes its debut Friday, August 12, bringing a chic new hub for brunch, happy hour, and late-night food and drink to New Orleans's Warehouse District. The Hall on Mag, from entrepreneur Jamal Wilson, was first announced in July,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

6 Best Desserts in New Orleans

From king cake to crème brûlée, New Orleans is no stranger to the sweet life. And this week we're skipping the meal and headed straight for dessert. The editors share their favorite dessert dishes from around New Orleans and where you can find them. We hope...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Dooky Chase's, Leah Chase subject of new TV series

NEW ORLEANS — Known today as a community staple for authentic Creole cuisine and historically as a meeting place for Civil Rights movement leaders, Dooky Chase's Restaurant is now the set of a new series honoring its matriarch, the late Leah Chase, also known as "The Queen of Creole Cuisine."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dick's Last Resort plans to open this fall in French Quarter

A restaurant and bar chain known for its rowdy atmosphere, raunchy jokes and intentionally obnoxious staff has plans to open in the French Quarter this fall. Dick's Last Resort brand President Joe Hartsock said the restaurant is slated to open in October or November at 300 Decatur St. The chain...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Atlanta to New Orleans

Whether you love fast cars, soulful music, hearty food and the history of the Civil Rights Movement, or instead prefer stunning coastal views and fabulous beaches, there will be plenty of memories made on this laid-back road trip from Atlanta to the ever-buzzing New Orleans. The 680-mile road trip from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

