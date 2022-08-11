ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
FanSided

FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
MEMPHIS, TN
BlueDevilCountry

Huge UNC-Duke recruiting battle heating up

By the time Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power announces his college destination, he ought to be a five-star. After all, some would argue that the prime 2023 Duke basketball recruiting target — also sitting high on the UNC basketball wishlist — was the top performer on the Nike EYBL ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Oklahoma City Thunder
FanSided

FanSided

274K+
Followers
519K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy