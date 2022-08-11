Back-to-school giveaways continued last weekend as a number of local organizations, businesses and places of workshop held events to help Volusia County children prepare for school, which starts on Monday. People lined around the block on Saturday for school backpacks and supplies at Morning Star Baptist Church on Madison Avenue in Daytona Beach. Each child attending was treated to a new pair of sneakers along with school items. The Better Together Backto-School Community event was held at Campbell Middle School on Saturday, which included school supplies as well as a cheerleader clinic, health screenings, haircuts and hairdos. At the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, masks and hand sanitizers were included in the giveaway of school supplies.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO