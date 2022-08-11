ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

daytonatimes.com

Backpacks and a whole lot more

Back-to-school giveaways continued last weekend as a number of local organizations, businesses and places of workshop held events to help Volusia County children prepare for school, which starts on Monday. People lined around the block on Saturday for school backpacks and supplies at Morning Star Baptist Church on Madison Avenue in Daytona Beach. Each child attending was treated to a new pair of sneakers along with school items. The Better Together Backto-School Community event was held at Campbell Middle School on Saturday, which included school supplies as well as a cheerleader clinic, health screenings, haircuts and hairdos. At the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, masks and hand sanitizers were included in the giveaway of school supplies.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

It'll be raining purple at the Daytona Bandshell

Purple Masquerade, a Prince tribute band, will perform Friday, Aug. 12, and Smokin' and Renegade, Boston and Styx tribute bands, will perform, Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Both concerts start at 7:15 p.m. For the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Purple Masquerade is a high performance tribute...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando

What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
ORLANDO, FL
floridarambler.com

De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more

For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

COPS CORNER: The angry young man

9:42 p.m. 600 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Disorderly conduct. A woman was preparing to leave work at a convenience store when she saw an unfamiliar young man standing in front of the store and yelling at passersby and passing cars. She told the man that if he...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL

