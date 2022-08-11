Read full article on original website
Buccaneers make massive mistake with quarterback Tom Brady
After taking some time to think about Tom Brady stepping away from the Buccaneers for a few weeks, the story doesn’t line up with the actions as much as it should. For those who have not yet heard, Tom Brady is taking a few weeks away from the Buccaneers due to personal reasons. The Bucs say that they knew this before training camp began and that this is a non-story.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight
The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
Former Panthers Kuechly, Olsen pass knowledge as coaches in youth football
CHARLOTTE — Former Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly and Greg Olsen are teaming up again to teach the game to kids. Olsen and Kuechly are coaching the offensive and defensive lines for a team of 10-year-old players. They are all in to pass their expertise on the gridiron to the...
Ko Kieft appears to have specific role in Buccaneers offense
During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason debut, we got a glimpse of what Ko Kieft’s role in the Buccaneers’ offense could potentially be going forward. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did the wise thing this offseason and prepared for life without Rob Gronkowski in their tight end room. It paid off because, as we now know, Gronk has decided to hang up the cleats (again).
Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick
The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
Buccaneers already have a better fullback than Ko Kieft
Some fans are excited at the prospect of the Buccaneers having a fullback on their roster again in Ko Kieft, but they already have a better option. This offseason is going to be all about maximizing use for the Buccaneers. A tight depth chart and some very difficult cuts are going to force the team into finding guys that can use their talents in more than one area, and that could be what keeps Ko Kieft from seeing the field in year one.
NFL Preseason Odds: Panthers vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders will face off in NFL Preseason action on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Panthers-Commanders prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Carolina Panthers have undergone an...
Buccaneers should feel more at ease about pass-rush depth
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth in the pass-rush department has been a slept-on team need that did not get the most attention from the front office. Given what we saw in the preseason debut, perhaps the Buccaneers were justified in their approach of not worrying about it. One of the...
‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Mayfield will get the start in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders but both QBs will get plenty of reps. Mayfield is setting himself apart from Darnold in one key way. Panthers players told […] The post ‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley set up to fail by Sooners, per insider
An Oklahoma football insider feels the administration was setting Lincoln Riley up for failure. As Lincoln Riley begins his first year as the USC Trojans head coach, Oklahoma football fans have endured their most chaotic offseason in ages with former defensive coordinator Brent Venables now at the helm. Never before...
Uiagalelei, Klubnik Both Made Plays in Clemson’s Scrimmage
Improvement on offense is leading to improved play at quarterback for the Clemson Tigers.
Best trade candidate for the Buccaneers ahead of roster cuts
The Buccaneers already have way too many weapons in their wide receiver room to make everything work. A trade would help greatly. One way or another, the Buccaneers are going to have to cut a roster-caliber receiver or three in the coming weeks. Somehow, they have near nine guys that could actually make the active roster, and trying to determine which of the five guys in real competition to earn the final spots is going to be extremely difficult.
Panthers stock watch: Who's up and who's down after preseason opener?
Despite the result, Saturday’s victory over the Washington Commanders isn’t what mattered most for the Carolina Panthers. Because in the preseason, it’s all about progress. Here’s who made some leaps (and who didn’t) in the team’s first go at exhibition action in 2022. Up:...
2024 Five-star recruit says UNC Basketball is ‘consistent’ with him
The UNC Basketball program has yet to land a commitment for the 2024 class but Hubert Davis and his staff are pursuing their top targets on the board. There’s plenty of time for this 2024 class and the Tar Heels are in no rush just yet. But one prospect the Tar Heels have their eyes on is five star small forward Trentyn Flowers. The Virginia native has 25 offers in his recruitment but the Tar Heels have yet to officially offer him. However, that could change soon and judging by his latest comments, it could come in a hurry. Flowers talked to Circuit...
Watch: Panthers’ DJ Moore breaks up altercation between fans
The Carolina Panthers hosted their annual “Fan Fest” on Thursday night, and the typically laid-back event turned serious for two fans at Bank of America Stadium. Fortunately, star wide receiver DJ Moore was there to diffuse the situation. Two fans appeared as though they were about to get...
FanSided
