'Life Of The Party': Longtime Special Ed Teacher In Bethlehem Dies At Age 68

Albany resident Joan Murray died Monday, Aug. 1, at the age of 68 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo Credit: McVeigh Funeral Home/Google Maps street view

A longtime educator in the Capital District is being remembered for her ability to connect with her students.

Joan Murray, of Albany, died Monday, Aug. 1, at the age of 68 following a “courageous battle” with pancreatic cancer, according to her obituary.

Born in Albany on Aug. 25, 1953, to John and Loretta, Murray graduated from Marylrose Academy in 1971 and D’Youville College in Buffalo in 1975, her obituary said. She earned her master’s degree from the College of St. Rose.

“Joan was always active - the life of the party,” her memorial said. “She welcomed everyone into her home and had a contagious smile.”

Murray was well-known to families in the Bethlehem and New Scotland areas, where she spent years working as a special education teacher for the Bethlehem Central School District.

“Her students felt what everyone feels around Joan - valued, welcomed and appreciated,” reads her memorial.

Debbi Badolato’s son, Anthony, was one of Murray’s students. In a post on Legacy.com, she wrote about how much Anthony loved his time in her classroom.

"Our lives were infinitely richer for knowing Joan," Badolato wrote. “She was the most amazing teacher, encourager, uplifter, and supporter to our son Anthony and to all of us!

“Anthony's years in Joan's class, C100, were undoubtedly the best years of his life. Joan made each and every student (and parent) feel loved, included, accepted, cherished, and heard.”

Lynn Horn, a former colleague, said she had the pleasure of knowing Murray for over 32 years through their children, PTA events, and their time working for the school district.

“She was an amazingly positive person. Always a joy to be around,” Horn said. “A loss for so many, but especially for her family whom she valued and loved greatly.”

Murray is survived by her husband, Bill Bailey; daughters, Kelly (Derek) Cerza, Katey (Tony) Brown, Kimberly (Christopher) Maiello, and Kristin (Marc) Keneally; her father, John Murray; and her sister, Nancy (Jack) Siedlecki.

She is also survived by ten grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 5, at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany.

Relatives said memorial contributions in Murray’s name can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

