German woman, 57, falls to her death from 26ft rollercoaster ride 'after slipping out of her seat'
A woman has died after she slipped from her seat while riding a rollercoaster in Germany. The 57-year-old victim, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was thrown from the ride at the Klotti Wildlife and Leisure park in Klotten on Saturday afternoon and fell 26ft to her death. Police...
Roller coaster crash at German amusement park injures 34
BERLIN (AP) — Two roller coaster trains crashed into each other Thursday at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely, German media reported. One roller coaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg,...
Star of ‘Street Outlaws: Fastest in America’ Dies in Fiery Crash
Ryan Fellows, star of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died after he crashed his car while filming a race for the TV series near Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Fellows was racing another driver on Sunday morning when he lost control of his gold Nissan 24oz. The car flipped and burst into flames near the finish line. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a spokesperson for Discovery said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” Street Outlaws is a documentary series that follows street racers around America. In a GoFundMe, Fellows’ family described him as “a road ‘warrior’” who was “admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.” Read it at TMZ
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Bears Maul, Eat Couple and Helicopter Pilot That Crashed in Russian Wilderness
A helicopter with a pilot and two successful business employees crashed earlier this week, and unfortunately, the wreck was only half of the group’s problem. Following the disaster, more than one bear found the crash victims in the wilderness. Officials believe that the wild animals dragged the two passengers and pilot away, mauled and ate them.
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
THIS is the horror moment a TikTok star was killed as the giant 40ft she was operating toppled over in high winds. Mum-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, bravely battled to keep control of the huge winch as it charged through the major oil hub she was working at in Tyumen, Russia.
Wildfires Are Setting Off 100-Year-Old Bombs on WWI Battlefields
A wildfire is consuming Slovenia and as the blaze moves across areas that were once battlefields during World War I, it’s meeting century-old unexploded ordnance with deadly results. According to the Slovenian press, fire swept across a WWI-era bomb on July 22 and detonated it while firefighters worked nearby. Shrapnel buzzed the firefighters but no one was hurt. It’s just one of many such bombs that have exploded due to the fire; officials have stopped counting detonations due to their sheer number, local news reported, only marking ones that explode near roads.
Woman Swallowed by Sinkhole After 'Steaming' Ground Beneath Her Opened Up
A witness said the ground had been steaming for weeks but people continued to go near it.
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Witness to fireball LA car crash reveals baby was ejected right in front of her
A helpless bystander at a Los Angeles, California, gas station was horrified by the sight of a baby in peril as she witnessed a fiery crash that left six dead on Thursday.
6 mistakes American tourists make when visiting Paris
Trying to see all the sights in one day and dressing too casually are mistakes Americans often make while visiting Paris.
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble
A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
British tourist, 21, killed by helicopter blade in Greece
Three arrested after Jack Fenton hit by rear rotor while reportedly trying to take a selfie at heliport in Athens
Rare 400-year-old ship found in German river is a stunningly preserved 'time capsule'
Maritime archaeologists in northern Germany have discovered the wreckage of a 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank almost standing," escaped decay from ravenous shipworms and still has the barrels of lime it was carrying for the stone-building industry centuries ago. The ship, a rare discovery, is from the Hanseatic period, when...
The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road
This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
