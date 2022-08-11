Read full article on original website
Linda Houle
3d ago
stop with all the Air BNB rentals and other out of state owners that are buying up homes just to rent them out at highest price possible!!!
Reply
2
Related
Colorado Communities Awarded $8.5 Million Grant
The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded northwest Colorado an $8.5 million grant for economic diversification following the closure of mines and power plants in the region.
clearpublicist.com
Colorado sees rise in business enterprise closures when new organization creations go flat
The most affordable-paid out personnel in Denver are having a 9% pay out raise on Jan. 1. When it will take outcome, the city’s minimal wage of $17.29 will be a single of the optimum in the country — bigger than Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York Metropolis and Chicago.
Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado
Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
aspenpublicradio.org
Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado
This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PLANetizen
California Governor Outlines Plan for a ‘Hotter, Drier Future’
A new plan issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom outlines a strategy for reducing the state’s water use in advance of a projected 10 percent decrease in the state’s water supply. As reported by Ian James in the Los Angeles Times, “The plan focuses on accelerating infrastructure projects, boosting conservation and upgrading the state’s water system to match the increasing pace of climate change, securing enough water for an estimated 8.4 million households.”
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Towing Companies Must Now Give 24-Hour Notice Before Moving Vehicles In Colorado
Disclaimer: we're not suggesting that you go out of your way to park your car illegally - however, chances are you could be spared from the financial and emotional troubles that often come as a result of parking your car illegally (intentionally or unintentionally), thanks to a new Colorado state law.
With focus on fentanyl, providers say Colorado must improve its treatment options
As the executive director of a harm-reduction facility in the heart of Denver, Lisa Raville interacts with substance users constantly. Ask her about the state of inpatient treatment in the metro area, and she'll laugh, as if you asked her about a stairway to the moon. Ask Julie Taub, an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado no longer requires masking in prisons, homeless shelters, regardless of COVID levels
Masks are no longer required in congregant settings in Colorado like prisons or homeless shelters, according to a newly revised state public health order, even when surrounding COVID-19 infection rates are high. Individual facilities and local authorities can still require masking under the order, which was publicly released Friday. Face...
How Do They Decide Where to Put Animal Crossing Signs in Colorado?
Since Colorado is home to an abundance of deer, moose, and elk, it's not uncommon to find these animals on the road. When driving through the Centennial State, you'll see signs reminding you to watch for wandering wildlife. But how do officials decide where to put these signs? It's not...
Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kunc.org
Colorado not ready for Colorado River conservation specifics ahead of federal deadline
Colorado’s top water policy official says the state is not prepared to give specifics when it comes to conserving water from the Colorado River. Colorado Water Conservation Board director Becky Mitchell said in an online event hosted by The Colorado Sun Thursday that cutbacks need to happen first in California, Arizona and Nevada.
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
New towing law takes effect in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
thecentersquare.com
Income tax measure could save Colorado taxpayers $1.6B over five years, think tank says
(The Center Square) – A measure to lower Colorado's income tax rate could save taxpayers $1.6 billion over the next five years, according to a new analysis. Voters will decide in November on Initiative #31, which proposes reducing the income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. The analysis, by...
Delta-8 THC Is Illegal In Colorado- What So ‘Wrong’ With Delta-8?
Maybe you heard, or maybe you haven't, that Colorado has made Delta-8 illegal. While Colorado has been a proponent of marijuana use for many years, this drug does not make the cut. It was in 2012, that Coloradans voted to make marijuana use and retail sale, legal for the state;...
Future of A/C in Colorado: Hotter summers put bigger spotlight on A/C need
As residents in a Denver condominium struggle with no working A/C, about 30% of homes in Denver are also without it. Experts say it's time for change.
Westword
Denver and Colorado Springs Face Big Marijuana Questions on November Ballot
This fall's election promises to include several important issues, including a statewide initiative to decriminalize psychedelics, but there are a few interesting campaigns focused on Colorado's other federally-banned plant. The state's two largest cities will each consider separate marijuana initiatives that could heavily impact dispensaries, while one of Colorado's more...
Don’t panic if you haven’t received your TABOR check, says Treasurer
COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News caught up with Colorado Treasurer Dave Young when he visited Pueblo on Thursday, and discussed the Colorado Cash Back/TABOR refund checks. The checks– which every Colorado taxpayer should receive if they filed their taxes by June 30 — are a result of the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which dictates […]
Comments / 2