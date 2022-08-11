ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Linda Houle
3d ago

stop with all the Air BNB rentals and other out of state owners that are buying up homes just to rent them out at highest price possible!!!

Reply
2
Related
OutThere Colorado

Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado

Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
aspenpublicradio.org

Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado

This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
PLANetizen

California Governor Outlines Plan for a ‘Hotter, Drier Future’

A new plan issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom outlines a strategy for reducing the state’s water use in advance of a projected 10 percent decrease in the state’s water supply. As reported by Ian James in the Los Angeles Times, “The plan focuses on accelerating infrastructure projects, boosting conservation and upgrading the state’s water system to match the increasing pace of climate change, securing enough water for an estimated 8.4 million households.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

New towing law takes effect in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
Westword

Denver and Colorado Springs Face Big Marijuana Questions on November Ballot

This fall's election promises to include several important issues, including a statewide initiative to decriminalize psychedelics, but there are a few interesting campaigns focused on Colorado's other federally-banned plant. The state's two largest cities will each consider separate marijuana initiatives that could heavily impact dispensaries, while one of Colorado's more...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Don’t panic if you haven’t received your TABOR check, says Treasurer

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News caught up with Colorado Treasurer Dave Young when he visited Pueblo on Thursday, and discussed the Colorado Cash Back/TABOR refund checks. The checks– which every Colorado taxpayer should receive if they filed their taxes by June 30 — are a result of the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which dictates […]
COLORADO STATE

