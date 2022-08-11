Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Buccaneers make massive mistake with quarterback Tom Brady
After taking some time to think about Tom Brady stepping away from the Buccaneers for a few weeks, the story doesn’t line up with the actions as much as it should. For those who have not yet heard, Tom Brady is taking a few weeks away from the Buccaneers due to personal reasons. The Bucs say that they knew this before training camp began and that this is a non-story.
4 offensive players who improved their stock for the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns had a few offensive gems stand out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Browns‘ first preseason game. These games aren’t about wins and losses, so that really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. How “the team” looks is irrelevant, as most of the best players aren’t playing, and you’re not getting a real view of what to expect. So individual performances matter most.
Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick
The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
Buccaneers already have a better fullback than Ko Kieft
Some fans are excited at the prospect of the Buccaneers having a fullback on their roster again in Ko Kieft, but they already have a better option. This offseason is going to be all about maximizing use for the Buccaneers. A tight depth chart and some very difficult cuts are going to force the team into finding guys that can use their talents in more than one area, and that could be what keeps Ko Kieft from seeing the field in year one.
Best trade candidate for the Buccaneers ahead of roster cuts
The Buccaneers already have way too many weapons in their wide receiver room to make everything work. A trade would help greatly. One way or another, the Buccaneers are going to have to cut a roster-caliber receiver or three in the coming weeks. Somehow, they have near nine guys that could actually make the active roster, and trying to determine which of the five guys in real competition to earn the final spots is going to be extremely difficult.
