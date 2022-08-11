ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Man dies after tree branch falls on car while driving in Williamsburg

By Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0hDaNfGz00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg man has died after a tree fell on his car while he was driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon.

Williamsburg Fire Department said they responded to the incident just before 4 p.m. near the intersection with Bayberry Lane.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 42-year-old Hakeem A. Conway of Williamsburg.

A passenger had minor injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

National Weather Service reported high winds and lightning in the area at the time of the incident. The fallen tree branch is likely weather-related, but it's still under investigation.

Williamsburg’s Department of Public Works & Utilities and James City County Fire Department responded to the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Williamsburg, VA
Accidents
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Williamsburg, VA
NBC12

One dead, one injured after crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash involving an SUV and two bicyclists Saturday morning. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. along Osborne Turnpike. A preliminary investigation shows two bicyclists were riding along the turnpike and an...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Accident#National Weather Service
WAVY News 10

Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
WAVY News 10

Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Fire-Rescue offering, installing smoke detectors for free

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk, along with the Norfolk Fire-Rescue, is offering residents a free smoke detector. Residents with a broken smoke detector or more than 10 years old can get one for free. Crews from Norfolk Fire-Rescue will even bring it to homes and install the detectors for free. Officials remind […]
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Atlee High School’s football field. On Saturday, Aug. 13, deputies received a call from a person saying a dead man was lying on the ground near the field. When they arrived around 1:24 p.m., they found an adult man deceased lying on the ground near the press box.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy