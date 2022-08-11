Steve Martin May Retire After ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Steve Martin is currently starring in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building with Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The show has been a big hit and Steve hinted that it may be his last. While he isn’t ready to retire, per se, he is open to slowing down in his career.

The 76-year-old admitted, “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.” Steve said that he wants to spend more time with his family so leaving for three months to film a movie is out of the question these days.

Steve Martin says he doesn’t want to take on anything new after ‘Only Murders’

FATHER OF THE BRIDE II, Steve Martin, 1995. © Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

He explained, “My wife [Anne Stringfield] keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something.’ I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, from left: Martin Short, Steve Martin, The Tell’ (Season 2, ep. 205, aired July 19, 2022). photo: Craig Blankenhorn / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

There is one thing he won’t quit doing: live shows with his friend and fellow actor Martin Short. He once said that they will probably keep doing their live show “until we drop.” While this isn’t necessarily great news for fans of Steve, it doesn’t sound like he is officially retiring quite yet. Things could always change!

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, Steve Martin, The Boy From 6B’ (Season 1, ep. 107, aired Sept. 28, 2021). photo: Craig Blankenhorn / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

In the meantime, you can catch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. New episodes of the second season are currently premiering on Tuesdays.