Steve Martin May Retire After ‘Only Murders In The Building’

 3 days ago
Steve Martin is currently starring in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building with Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The show has been a big hit and Steve hinted that it may be his last. While he isn’t ready to retire, per se, he is open to slowing down in his career.

The 76-year-old admitted, “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.” Steve said that he wants to spend more time with his family so leaving for three months to film a movie is out of the question these days.

Steve Martin says he doesn’t want to take on anything new after ‘Only Murders’

FATHER OF THE BRIDE II, Steve Martin, 1995. © Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

He explained, “My wife [Anne Stringfield] keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something.’ I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, from left: Martin Short, Steve Martin, The Tell’ (Season 2, ep. 205, aired July 19, 2022). photo: Craig Blankenhorn / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

There is one thing he won’t quit doing: live shows with his friend and fellow actor Martin Short. He once said that they will probably keep doing their live show “until we drop.” While this isn’t necessarily great news for fans of Steve, it doesn’t sound like he is officially retiring quite yet. Things could always change!

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, Steve Martin, The Boy From 6B’ (Season 1, ep. 107, aired Sept. 28, 2021). photo: Craig Blankenhorn / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

In the meantime, you can catch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. New episodes of the second season are currently premiering on Tuesdays.

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
