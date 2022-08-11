Noble County man charged with assaut of a child following an burn incident in July at a now condemned residence

Read full article on original website
Your Radio Place
Woodsfield Man Charged with Negligent Manslaughter following Crash into an Apartment
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A Woodsfield man has been charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter following a car accident earlier this month. According to Woodsfield Police Chief Corey Jones, 81-year-old Herber Dougherty lost control of his vehicle while attempting to exiting a parking lot at the senior living apartment complex and crashed into the apartment of Toni Indiciani and James Welling.
Your Radio Place
Three People in Harrison County Arrested Following Drug Investigation
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Three people have been arrested in Harrison County following a drug trafficking investigation. According to Sheriff Joe Myers, two search warrants were issued and Leander Brooks IV, of Cadiz, and Nikita Bowen and Patrick Keels, of New Rumely were arrested. Police seized a variety of...
Man arrested after soliciting, arranging meeting with 15 year old juvenile
PARKERSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for attempting to Solicit a Minor Via Computer. Reports from the Parkersburg Police Department indicate that, on Friday, 8/12/2022, Parkersburg Police Detectives assigned to the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Martin Keith Bailey II, 47 of St. Marys.
Man charged in crash that killed 2 people at Ohio senior living facility
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An 81-year-old man has been charged with a deadly crash into a senior living facility. Monroe County Prosecutor James Peters said 81-year-old Heber Dougherty is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of failure to control a motor vehicle. Vehicle crashes into Ohio senior living facility, killing […]
Ohio man sentenced after providing drugs that resulted in friend’s death
Kyle Barry of Zanesville, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after providing a 25-year-old man, who he claimed to be friends with, drugs that later killed him. According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, Barry was sentenced in common pleas court after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking […]
Fox 19
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Colerain, according to the Colerain Township Police Department. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Dry Ridge Road sometime Tuesday after a person called saying they had found remains in a nearby wooded area. A Hamilton...
Man arrested after 2 guns stolen in Ravenswood, West Virginia
A man has been arrested after a burglary in Ravenswood.
Your Radio Place
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
West Union councilman charged with neglect of 7 children
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A town councilman in Doddridge County has been charged after deputies found a child sleeping “on the floor amongst dog feces” at a West Union home. On Aug. 11, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department working with CPS responded to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West […]
Wheeling University lockdown lifted, Officers determined it a false alarm
UPDATE: Wheeling University lockdown lifted. Wheeling PD has advised that they have investigated and concluded that the possible gun situation incident was found to be two juveniles with masks, chasing another juvenile with a soda can. There was no gun as initially reported. WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling 911 dispatch has alerted the Wheeling University Department […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio pill mill doctor found guilty in federal court
OHIO — A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations that served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
Your Radio Place
State Patrol investigating reports of multiple truck thefts in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating the theft of several trucks today at NPL construction company in East Cambridge. Sources report that several teenagers stole at least 9 trucks and have been driving them between Salt Fork and Cambridge and destroying numerous properties. Fencing has been destroyed at one local company on Corduroy Road.
WHIZ
Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
Ohio teen dies in motorcycle crash after striking guardrail
An Ohio teen died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells YourRadioPlace that 18-year-old Zachary Black of Cambridge died at the scene. Troopers say the teen was traveling eastbound on State Route 209 near milepost one in Adams Township when the teen crossed the center line and went off […]
Your Radio Place
Investigation into cause of crash that killed Cambridge Marine released
MARINE CORP AIR STATION NEW RIVER, North Carolina — The investigation into the cause of a crash in Norway back in March that killed four Marines has been completed and released. The crash took place during a training exercise on March 18th near Bodo, Norway. Killed in the crash...
Your Radio Place
Zanesville State Patrol Post is urging caution for drivers approaching school buses
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As thousands of area children head back to school soon, many consider the safety of riding to and from school one of the top priorities. According to Sargeant Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, “as our school children return to school, it’s important to remember safety is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers, motorists and students. Motorists should always exercise caution around school buses.”
Staffing issues impact emergency response and children rescued during a drug bust: Here are the week’s top headlines
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that. –> West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city <– The letter, sent by the Marshall County […]
