ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

Deputies arrest former Tallulah volunteer firefighter for Arson; allegedly set mobile home on fire

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TnrJ_0hDaNQyy00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MADISON PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested 28-year-old Cody Faulkner, for allegedly setting an abandoned mobile home on fire. According to reports, Faulkner is a former Tallulah volunteer firefighter.

On August 8, 2022, the Tallulah Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located on the 200 block of Frederick Street in Richmond, La. Although no one was reported injured, suspicious circumstances were discovered during the response to the fire which led the fire chief to request the State Fire Marshal’s Office’s assistance in the investigation.

New Orleanians fall victim to viral TikTok challenge that teaches criminals how to steal cars

During the investigation, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set in a bedroom. After collaborating with the fire department at the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to identify Faulkner as the alleged suspect.

It’s disappointing that one person’s actions can bring doubt to an entire fire department’s commitment to its community. But the communities served by the Tallulah Fire Department should not only remain supportive and trusting of their first responders, but also be proud of them for doing the right thing even if it wasn’t the easy thing.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis

Faulkner was charged with Simple Arson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Former volunteer firefighter arrested for arson

MADISON PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a former Tallulah volunteer firefighter for allegedly setting fire to an abandoned mobile home in his neighborhood. Cody Faulkner, 28, was booked on August 9 on one count of Simple Arson in connection with the case. In...
TALLULAH, LA
WJTV 12

Deputy injured, suspect arrested in Warren County chase

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County deputy was injured during a chase that landed the suspect in jail on Friday, August 12. Vicksburg Daily News reported the deputy tried to stop a Grand Marquis that was driving south on Fisher Ferry Road around 11:00 p.m. The driver didn’t stop, and a chase headed […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallulah, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
cenlanow.com

Woman arrested after stealing over $184K from Vidalia business owner, deputies say

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 21, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into financial crimes after receiving a call from a Vidalia business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization. According to deputies, they discovered evidence that an employee conducted the illegal transactions, which consisted of funds being transferred between business accounts and then moved to multiple third-party cash applications.
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North 21st Street fatal shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence on the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe, La. According to police, Sellers was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Mobile Home#Volunteer Firefighter#Tiktok
KNOE TV8

2 men found shot on Gordon Ave. in Monroe, reward offered

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Monroe Police Department, it happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022. MPD says officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue....
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

2 arrested after meth lab raid in Warren County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a raid at a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the two suspects, 32-year-old Richard Courtier and 73-year-old Linda Courtier, appeared in court on Wednesday. Richard has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, and Linda was charged with hindering […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Vicksburg, MS - Double Tractor-Trailer Injury Crash on I-20 Near MM 8

Vicksburg, MS (August 08, 2022) - Highway patrol troopers, fire crews, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of an accident on Friday, August 5th in Vicksburg. According to sources, the incident took place at about 10:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate close to mile marker 8, when, for reasons still under investigation, two tractor-trailers collided with one another.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Jackson man finds woman’s body while walking to work

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was found dead behind a building in the 700 block of University Boulevard in Jackson Monday morning. Police say the victim was 45-year-old Allena Allen, who had allegedly been shot. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn did not say what the...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down...
JACKSON, MS
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy