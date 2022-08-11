ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

WESH

Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Osceola County, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Kissimmee, FL
WESH

Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute

SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
SANFORD, FL
850wftl.com

Florida woman found shot to death in laundry room

LEESBURG, FL– Authorities are searching for answers after a 37-year-old woman was found shot to death in the laundry room of her home. The Leesburg Police Department says they received a call from a friend of the victim around 2:39 a.m. Monday stating that they believed their friend was dead.
LEESBURG, FL
veronews.com

Woman charged after hitting man in face with shovel

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 39-year-old woman was jailed this week after deputies said she hit a man in the face with a short shovel during a heated argument. The woman and the man were in a relationship but had recently split, reports show. Christine Joan Schroeder, of the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg

A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Quarters Apartments man arrested after blaming pregnant girlfriend in traffic crash

A resident of The Quarters Apartments was arrested after trying to blame his pregnant girlfriend in a traffic crash. Marcus Lee McAnally, 23, was driving a blue Nissan Versa at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Leesburg when he struck a pickup truck which had stopped to allow pedestrians to make their way through a crosswalk, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The woman said the other driver, who she identified as a male, had been “impatient” and tried to drive around her, causing the accident.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun. Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.
DELAND, FL

