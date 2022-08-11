Read full article on original website
WESH
Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
fox5atlanta.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
Central Florida man under arrest after shooting ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sanford police arrested a man Saturday after he shot his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend. The shooting happened on the Roseland Park area of Sanford. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the ex-boyfriend of the resident showed up at the home, a...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men
Two men accused of assaulting a teenager in Seminole County are each facing felony charges. Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were recorded on video by Jermaine Jones during an altercation and it quickly became viral.
click orlando
No more charges filed against men accused of throwing rock through window of teen’s car in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Prosecutors revealed Friday no further charges would be filed against two men accused of damaging a teen’s car during a confrontation in a Sanford neighborhood back in June. Jermaine Jones, 16, was driving through the Lake Forest subdivision with a friend on June 14 when...
click orlando
Woman arrested nearly a year after man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man found dead last year, according to police. Investigators said they found a man, identified as Tarus Dontes Coleman, on Nov. 30, 2021, near the 700 block of South Ivey Lane. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute
SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
‘Person of interest’ in Leesburg woman’s murder investigation arrested on separate charge
LEESBURG, Fla. — Police say they’ve arrested a man identified as a person of interest in the murder of a Leesburg woman found shout to death in her home this week. The shooting happened early Monday morning in a neighborhood just off of Griffin Road and U.S. Highway 27.
cw34.com
Parents arrested, 6-year-old son dies after being found unconscious with head in toilet
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Warning: Some images and descriptions in this article are disturbing and may be upsetting. The 6-year-old boy who was found unconscious with his head in a toilet in July has died—his parents have been arrested. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
850wftl.com
Florida woman found shot to death in laundry room
LEESBURG, FL– Authorities are searching for answers after a 37-year-old woman was found shot to death in the laundry room of her home. The Leesburg Police Department says they received a call from a friend of the victim around 2:39 a.m. Monday stating that they believed their friend was dead.
veronews.com
Woman charged after hitting man in face with shovel
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 39-year-old woman was jailed this week after deputies said she hit a man in the face with a short shovel during a heated argument. The woman and the man were in a relationship but had recently split, reports show. Christine Joan Schroeder, of the...
Orange County deputies search for man accused of deadly beating
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man accused in a deadly beating. Deputies said video captured a man walking after he beat 40-year-old Omar Toro in an empty lot on 25th Street in Orlando back in May. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
leesburg-news.com
Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg
A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
click orlando
1 dead, 2 kids among 5 hospitalized after crash in Osceola County, troopers say
A 45-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in an Osceola County crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was driving westbound on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Road when it drifted into the eastbound lane and into the path of a 2017 Dodge Caravan.
villages-news.com
Quarters Apartments man arrested after blaming pregnant girlfriend in traffic crash
A resident of The Quarters Apartments was arrested after trying to blame his pregnant girlfriend in a traffic crash. Marcus Lee McAnally, 23, was driving a blue Nissan Versa at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Leesburg when he struck a pickup truck which had stopped to allow pedestrians to make their way through a crosswalk, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The woman said the other driver, who she identified as a male, had been “impatient” and tried to drive around her, causing the accident.
click orlando
Seminole County middle school student, 13, arrested after striking resource deputy in ‘groin area,’ sheriff’s office says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old student of Greenwood Lakes Middle School was arrested on campus Friday in a physical struggle between the teen and a school resource deputy, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. In an arrest report, the deputy said he was notified by a...
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
click orlando
DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking
DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun. Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.
Seminole County high school student arrested for having gun on campus
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A student at Lyman High School was arrested Friday for having an unloaded gun on campus, according to school officials. No specific threat was ever made to the campus, the school principal said in an email to parents. Around 1:30 p.m., school resources officers with...
