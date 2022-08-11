Shannon Bream to replace Chris Wallace at helm of ‘Fox News Sunday’

The Fox News Channel has named Shannon Bream as the new full-time moderator of its flagship Sunday political news program in place of the departed Chris Wallace, the network has announced.

Bream, the cable channel’s chief legal correspondent, will become the first woman to anchor “Fox News Sunday.” Her first show will air on Sep. 11, the network announced.

“Shannon is an outstanding journalist, reporter and anchor who has cultivated a strong and enduring relationship with the Fox News Media audience,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Bream will continue in her role as chief legal corresponded in addition to her new Sunday duties, the network said.

“It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at Fox News,” Bream said.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

The network gushed over Bream’s fill-in roles as guest host of “Fox News Sunday” over the course of the previous months since Wallace bolted for CNN.

Bream has been at Fox News for 15 years. She will retain her role as the network’s chief legal correspondent. Getty Images

According to the network, Bream-helmed shows have “overdelivered the 2021 average of the show by 20%.”

After 18 years as moderator of “Fox News Sunday ,” Wallace last year left Fox News after he was lured away by CNN’s reported offer of $9 million a year.

The son of the late “60 Minutes” correspondent Mike Wallace was among several high-profile acquisitions by former CNN boss Jeff Zucker, who pegged him to host a show on the new streaming service CNN+.

Last December, Chris Wallace left Fox News after 18 years. He joined CNN for a reported salary of $9 million a year. Getty Images

But Wallace’s show lasted just a few episodes as CNN+ was shut down less than a month after its launch by the new corporate parent which took over the cable channel, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Fox News Channel is a subsidiary of Fox Corp., the sister company of The Post’s parent company, News Corp.