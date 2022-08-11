Read full article on original website
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Peter Schiff Points To Disney World Wrist Bands: 'Many Price Increases Never Make It' Into Official Inflation
Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, has highlighted the effects of inflation using an ‘entertaining’ example. Schiff said in a tweet that many price hikes never make it to the consumer price index and highlighted the example of Walt Disney Co’s DIS Disney park fee and its wrist bands to explain his take.
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Binance Pledges An Additional $1B For Its Crypto Recovery Fund: What Investors Need To Know
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has pledged another $1 billion towards its industry recovery fund, increasing the total amount of the fund to $2 billion, according to its CEO Changpeng Zhao. Zhao made the announcement on Friday. Along with other well-known crypto companies, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto have already joined Binance's...
Yandex N.V. Provides Strategic Update on Potential Changes to the Group's Corporate Structure
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Yandex N.V., the Dutch parent company of the Yandex group, announced today that its Board of Directors has commenced a strategic process to review options to restructure the group's ownership and governance in light of the current geopolitical environment, with a view to ensuring the sustainable development and success of the group's diverse portfolio of businesses over the longer term.
Alibaba, Nio Plunge Close To 6% As Unrest Over Xi Jinping's Covid-Zero Policies Pulls Hong Kong Stocks Down
Hong Kong stocks witnessed a sharp decline on Monday with the benchmark Hang Seng falling over 3% in morning trade as the unrest in China over Xi Jinping’s COVID-zero policies weighed on the market. Shares of Alibaba and JD.com lost close to 6% in morning trade while EV peers including Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto declined over 5%.
Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Warner Music Likely To Gain From Distributor Price Hikes & Streaming Contract Renewals, Analyst Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained Warner Music Group Corp WMG with an Overweight and raised the price target from $31 to $38. As the headwinds that weighed on FY22 begin to fade in Q1, Swinburne sees shares set up to outperform. WMG reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8%...
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Scotia Global Asset Management announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Scotia ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the below Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange are not expected to pay year-end reinvested distributions for the 2022 tax year, based on estimates as of October 31, 2022. Scotia ETF name. Ticker. symbol. Scotia Canadian...
Meituan's Q3 Results Impress Due To Pandemic Aftermath As Alibaba, Tencent Suffer
Meituan MPNGF MPNGY reported third-quarter revenue growth of 28% year-on-year to RMB62.6 billion. The growth affirmed resilient demand in China for takeaway from people confined to home during the pandemic, Bloomberg reports. Core local commerce revenue grew 24.6% Y/Y. The segment's operating profit increased by 124.6% Y/Y to RMB9.3 billion....
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 13.37% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 67.2K, which is 227.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
Visitors Now Can Sell Bitcoin in Dubai for Cash at SBID
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2022) - Visitors can now sell Bitcoin in Dubai thanks to the innovative services offered by SBID. With the launch of this service, consumers will be able to sell Bitcoin (BTC) for cash. SBID, a reputable crypto OTC in Dubai, wishes to expand its crypto exposure in the city.
Analysts See Sharp Premium On Vista's Speculated Takeover Of Coupa Software
Credit Suisse analyst Fred Lee reiterated Underperform on Coupa Software Inc COUP with a $60 price target. Vista is in talks to acquire COUP, Bloomberg reported. Vista's founder and CEO recently (Aug-22) discussed the company valuation approach in this market. He highlighted that the company focuses on EV/R/G, acquiring below...
ADP's Upbeat Q1 Results Earn Price Target Boost; Analyst Trims FIS Price Target On Dismal Q3
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP with a Buy and raised the price target from $257 to $276. The company's Q1 results were strong. The company slightly raised guidance as higher client fund interest drove the overall increase in the outlook, likely offset by higher FX headwinds.
NVIDIA: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
CORZ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Core Scientific, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") CORZ of a class action securities lawsuit. The lawsuit on behalf of Core Scientific investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bird Global, Inc. - BRDS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company") BRDS. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Bird and certain of...
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has decreased 3.56% over the past 24 hours to $113.5. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 10.0%, moving from $103.96 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
